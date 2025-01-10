Titans Legendary Broadcaster Mike Keith Returns to His Alma Mater

NASHVILLE – Mike Keith, known simply as the voice of the Titans for nearly three decades, sat in his office overlooking the practice fields at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park on Wednesday grappling with his emotions.

Make no mistake, Keith is excited about what’s next for him – he’s returning to his alma mater to call football and basketball games for the University of Tennessee.

But Keith is leaving a job he’s devoted much of his life to for the past 27 years, so it’s hard for him to even put it all into words.

Since 1998, he’s called 535 games for the franchise.

“It’s the most complicated set of feelings I’ve ever had, based on the fact that I am very excited on one hand, and I’m extremely sad on another. I’ve never been through anything like this,” Keith said. “The (University of) Tennessee opportunity is just fantastic. To be involved in college athletics, at my alma mater, and everything that goes with it is incredibly exciting.

“But I leave the Titans with nothing but wonderful memories on so many different events, on and off the field. I’ve made so many friends. So, it is really, really complicated, and I don’t know how to describe it well because I’ve never been through anything like it in my life.”

Keith, who graduated from Tennessee-Knoxville in 1991, is returning to his roots. He was hired by legendary UT broadcaster John Ward while he was in school, and he worked at the Vol Radio Network from 1987-98.

But he’ll never forget the day he was hired by the NFL team in his hometown, and how it changed his life.

Keith attended Battle Ground Academy in Franklin, graduating in 1986. He was born and raised in Middle Tennessee.

“I started May 26, 1998,” Keith said with a smile. “This was beyond my dream job. I grew up here, and we never thought we’d have the NFL. So, I never even considered that being a possibility. So, for somebody who has been able to ride this ride and live this life in the NFL. And now, being able to experience a job that is really one of one, which is the University of Tennessee, in terms of college, all of this is more than I could have even thought. I just can’t even begin to put into words how dumbfounded I would have been when I started in broadcasting in high school to think that it could have gone this way.”

Keith spent 27 seasons in the booth calling games for the Titans, the first season when the team played its home game at Vanderbilt Stadium, as the Tennessee Oilers.

The Titans moved into Adelphia Coliseum in 1999, and at the end of that season he made his most famous call: “The Music City Miracle,” when Kevin Dyson caught a lateral from Frank Wycheck and raced for a game-winning touchdown in the final seconds of a playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. Keith punctuated his call with, “It’s a miracle!” and his voice has easily been the most recognizable voice in franchise history ever since.

Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said on Wednesday that Keith with immediately be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor.

“Few individuals have had as profound an impact on the Tennessee Titans as Mike Keith,” Strunk said in a statement. “From the moment we announced our relocation to Tennessee, Mike became more than just a broadcaster; he became the voice that welcomed an entire state to our team. With his passion, professionalism, and unmistakable energy, Mike introduced countless Tennesseans to who we are, starting with those first pre-game moments on Tennessee stations that carried our games.

“Mike’s contributions extend far beyond the booth. With an unparalleled talent that’s earned him 12 Tennessee Sportscaster of the Year awards, he’s brought our stories to life, shaped our identity, and helped build a devoted community of Titans fans from Tennessee to far corners of the globe. He’s traveled across the state in and out of season building connections within our communities, and his unique, personal touch brought each person closer to the team. With immense gratitude, it is my honor to announce that Mike Keith will forever remain the original Voice of the Titans, and will be immediately inducted into the Titans Ring of Honor. His legacy is not just in the accolades but in the hearts of millions who fell in love with this team, thanks to him.”

Few individuals have had as profound an impact on the Tennessee Titans as Mike Keith. From the moment we announced our relocation to Tennessee, Mike became more than just a broadcaster; he became the voice that welcomed an entire state to our team. pic.twitter.com/2sp99LBNmp

— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 9, 2025

Titans President and CEO Burke Nihill reminded how Keith started with the organization when it was operating out of trailers in Bellevue, when the current stadium was being built downtown. He participated in every aspect of the organization, from ticket sales to marketing.

He became a legend on the airways, and it the community.

“[While] I am happy that someone as talented and iconic and high character as Mike Keith gets an opportunity to pursue a childhood dream … Mike Keith leaves a crater for the Tennessee Titans because through every season, every team, Mike Keith was the constant,” Nihill said. “To me, his Voice of the Titans nickname meant so much more than the voice calling the radio play-by-play. He literally has been the voice of the Tennessee Titans. He’s been the narrator of the Tennessee Titans story in season, offseason, [and] every part of the Titans journey for 27 years. He reminds me of [when I was] a kid growing up, as a Chicago Cubs fan … Harry Carey wasn’t just the person calling the games. In many ways, Harry Carey was the Chicago Cubs. I feel that way about Mike Keith, and I know I speak for millions of Titans fans over the last 27 years who would say the same thing.”

Former Titans running back Eddie George, now head coach at Tennessee State University, called Keith one of the faces of the franchise, and, a friend.

“It hurts to see him (leave the Titans), I’m not going to sugar-coat it,” George said. “I wish him well, and I’m glad he had an opportunity to pick his dream job. But what he has meant to pro football in Nashville, he is a pillar of that. He is synonymous with the Titans. When you think of the Titans, you think of Mike Keith, you might think of me, you think of Steve McNair. But Mike Keith, his voice, his calls. He’s called some historic plays not just in Titans history, but in NFL history. Losing him, he was really the last true face of the original Titans if you want to be honest. Of course it’s not on the field, but in terms of the whole organization. His presence, his voice, he was the voice of the Titans, the original voice of the Titans. He set the tone for our fans to hear, and he’s always handled himself with such class and elegance and professionalism and compassion.

“And he loved his work and put a lot into his work. It didn’t matter if you were a four-time Pro Bowler, or the last guy on the roster, he’s always treated everyone with respect. He’s always handled himself with such class. He’ll be sorely missed.”

On Wednesday, not long after news of his career change was made public, Keith’s iPhone buzzed repeatedly on the office desk he’d vacate a few hours later.

Some were texting him congratulations, others wishing him well.

By 2:15 Wednesday, his Titans office was empty, and he headed toward the parking lot.

Soon, he’ll pack all of his belongings and head East, when he makes the official move to Knoxville.

He’ll always carry the memories of people, players, and coaches.

A few memories that stick out:

-The 22 days from January 8, 2000 through January 30,, 2000, “the most incredible run any broadcaster could have of playing three playoff games” en route to Super Bowl XXXIV.

“If I could give a gift to any broadcaster, I would say I would hope that you would have 22 days of your life like that,” Keith said.

-Beating the Patriots in the 2019 playoffs, and ending the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era.

The Titans won that AFC Wild Card game 20-13, at New England.

“It’s far and away my favorite game,” Keith said. “It was magical.”

-The 2006 season, when the team started 2-7 and then won six in a row, many games in dramatic fashion.

“Pacman Jones fourth quarter against the Giants, where we scored 24 straight points to beat them,” said Keith, recalling the team’s comeback win after trailing 21-0. “And then the next week, Rob Bironas kicking a 60-yard field goal to beat the Super Bowl champion Colts. Incredible.”

-The COVID-19 year in 2020, “when (Titans Radio) was one of only two broadcast teams that traveled with the team. That was remarkable, that whole year and whole experience. And, as a broadcaster, just wanting to be there to tell that story.”

And, of course, the Music City Miracle.

“The miracle, it has its own place,” Keith said with a smile.

After 27 years, it’s impossible for Keith to name all those who impacted his life while with the organization.

On Wednesday, he told a story about Kevin Dyson, and how he represents the entire period of his Titans era. Keith remembers sitting in the WIVK Radio offices in Knoxville in 1998, knowing he’d taken the job with the Titans, and he watched Dyson being picked in the 1998 draft.

In time, Dyson would be involved in the Music City Miracle, and the final play of Super Bowl XXXIV. Dyson has enjoyed great success in his life after football. Kevin Dyson, No.87 with the Titans during his playing days, is known as Dr. Kevin Dyson these days.

Keith and Dyson became good friends over the years.

“I use him as an example because he is really the start to finish of it for me,” Keith said of Dyson. “I don’t mean to sell Kevin out, but he’s almost 50 (years old) now. And, when he got here, he was 22. We were both young, and new, and now we’re both … older.”

Keith leaves the Titans with friends that will last a lifetime, and he said he’s filled with gratitude.

He wishes the team, and its fans, well.

“I’ll still say “we” when I talk about the Titans, and I’ll be just like everyone else that follows this team, ready to see the Titans win a Super Bowl,” Keith said. “I continue to be optimistic about Brian Callahan, I say that going out the door. I think there are some really good pieces in place, and with a great draft and a great offseason, I think the opportunities are there.

“I think there are much brighter days on the horizon for this franchise, and I’ll continue to root this team on every Sunday.”

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

