Williamson County New Business Licenses for Jan. 10, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for January 3-10, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
Discover the newest businesses shaping your local community. Whether you’re a curious resident or just want to explore the latest additions to your neighborhood, we’ll walk you through all the exciting changes happening right around the corner.
|Date
|Business Name
|Product
|Address
|1/4/2025
|106 Barber Lounge
|Hair Salon
|Moores Lane # Siote Brentwood Tn
|1/6/2025
|Britney Foster
|Consulting
|Whig Ct Franklin Tn
|1/10/2025
|Cornerstone Towing Llc
|Towing Company
|Palgrave Ct Fairview Tn
|1/9/2025
|Custom Cakes By Bathrenia
|Bakery
|Main St Spring Hill Tn
|1/6/2025
|Garmeaux Llc
|Logistic Service
|Big Ben Ct Franklin Tn
|1/5/2025
|Harb House Salon
|Hair Salon
|E Main Street Suite Room Franklin Tn
|1/6/2025
|Hunter King Flooring Solutions
|Tile And Lvp Installation
|Comstock Rd Spring Hill Tn
|1/3/2025
|Matts Haul It All
|Junk Removal
|Liberty Pike Franklin Tn
|1/9/2025
|Nails By Bee
|Nail Salon
|Fairview Blvd Fairview Tn
|1/6/2025
|Naomi Renee Styles
|Hair Styling
|Bakers Bridge Ave Suite Franklin Tn
|1/6/2025
|Prune Plant Mulch
|Mulch/pruning
|Homestead Lane Franklin Tn
|1/7/2025
|Qao Deals
|Selling On Amazon And Ebay
|Home Pl Fairview Tn
|1/3/2025
|Starry Eyed Beauty
|Eyelash Extensions
|Mayfield Drive Unit a Franklin Tn
|1/8/2025
|The Body Unlocked Llc
|Mobile Massage Therapy
|Gillespie Dr Apt Franklin Tn
|1/6/2025
|Viking Mobile Auto Repair Llc
|Auto Repair
|Gillespie Dr Apt Franklin Tn
|1/7/2025
|Zaxbys
|Fast Food Restaurant
|Murfreesboro Rd Franklin Tn
|1/9/2025
|Zenith Home Solutions
|Countertops
|W Meade Blvd Lot Franklin Tn
