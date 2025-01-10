Williamson County New Business Licenses for Jan. 10, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for January 3-10, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Date Business Name Product Address 1/4/2025 106 Barber Lounge Hair Salon Moores Lane # Siote Brentwood Tn 1/6/2025 Britney Foster Consulting Whig Ct Franklin Tn 1/10/2025 Cornerstone Towing Llc Towing Company Palgrave Ct Fairview Tn 1/9/2025 Custom Cakes By Bathrenia Bakery Main St Spring Hill Tn 1/6/2025 Garmeaux Llc Logistic Service Big Ben Ct Franklin Tn 1/5/2025 Harb House Salon Hair Salon E Main Street Suite Room Franklin Tn 1/6/2025 Hunter King Flooring Solutions Tile And Lvp Installation Comstock Rd Spring Hill Tn 1/3/2025 Matts Haul It All Junk Removal Liberty Pike Franklin Tn 1/9/2025 Nails By Bee Nail Salon Fairview Blvd Fairview Tn 1/6/2025 Naomi Renee Styles Hair Styling Bakers Bridge Ave Suite Franklin Tn 1/6/2025 Prune Plant Mulch Mulch/pruning Homestead Lane Franklin Tn 1/7/2025 Qao Deals Selling On Amazon And Ebay Home Pl Fairview Tn 1/3/2025 Starry Eyed Beauty Eyelash Extensions Mayfield Drive Unit a Franklin Tn 1/8/2025 The Body Unlocked Llc Mobile Massage Therapy Gillespie Dr Apt Franklin Tn 1/6/2025 Viking Mobile Auto Repair Llc Auto Repair Gillespie Dr Apt Franklin Tn 1/7/2025 Zaxbys Fast Food Restaurant Murfreesboro Rd Franklin Tn 1/9/2025 Zenith Home Solutions Countertops W Meade Blvd Lot Franklin Tn

