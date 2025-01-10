Williamson County New Business Licenses for Jan. 10, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for January 3-10, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk.

DateBusiness NameProductAddress
1/4/2025106 Barber LoungeHair SalonMoores Lane # Siote Brentwood Tn
1/6/2025Britney FosterConsultingWhig Ct Franklin Tn
1/10/2025Cornerstone Towing LlcTowing CompanyPalgrave Ct Fairview Tn
1/9/2025Custom Cakes By BathreniaBakeryMain St Spring Hill Tn
1/6/2025Garmeaux LlcLogistic ServiceBig Ben Ct Franklin Tn
1/5/2025Harb House SalonHair SalonE Main Street Suite Room Franklin Tn
1/6/2025Hunter King Flooring SolutionsTile And Lvp InstallationComstock Rd Spring Hill Tn
1/3/2025Matts Haul It AllJunk RemovalLiberty Pike Franklin Tn
1/9/2025Nails By BeeNail SalonFairview Blvd Fairview Tn
1/6/2025Naomi Renee StylesHair StylingBakers Bridge Ave Suite Franklin Tn
1/6/2025Prune Plant MulchMulch/pruningHomestead Lane Franklin Tn
1/7/2025Qao DealsSelling On Amazon And EbayHome Pl Fairview Tn
1/3/2025Starry Eyed BeautyEyelash ExtensionsMayfield Drive Unit a Franklin Tn
1/8/2025The Body Unlocked LlcMobile Massage TherapyGillespie Dr Apt Franklin Tn
1/6/2025Viking Mobile Auto Repair LlcAuto RepairGillespie Dr Apt Franklin Tn
1/7/2025ZaxbysFast Food RestaurantMurfreesboro Rd Franklin Tn
1/9/2025Zenith Home SolutionsCountertopsW Meade Blvd Lot Franklin Tn
