OBITUARY: David Houston White

David Houston White, born on November 23, 1966, in Franklin, Tennessee, passed away suddenly on January 7, 2025, also in Franklin.

He leaves behind a legacy of warmth and kindness, epitomized by his dedication and service as a custodian for the Williamson County Schools.

David was remarkable not only in his professional life but also in the personal joys he embraced. He loved the gospel, he brought joy to many with his musical talents. In addition to his musicality, David was celebrated for his culinary skills, delighting family and friends with delicious meals that showcased his creativity and love.

He is survived by his mother, Ruby White, and his brother, Tracy White.

David is preceded in death by his father, James White.

His family will gather to honor his memory and celebrate his life, with visitation scheduled for January 13, 2025, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, followed by a funeral service on January 14, 2025, at 11:00 AM. Both services will take place at the Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, located at 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, Tennessee. Ronald Mealer is officiating. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Memorials can be made to the Williamson County Animal Shelter 1006 Grigsby Hayes Ct. Franklin, TN 37064.

David Houston White will be deeply missed, yet his spirit and the memories of his life will remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

