OBITUARY: Becky Hall Poag

Becky Hall Poag, age 77, of Spring Hill, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2025, with her family by her side.

She was born May 17, 1947, to the late Ruth Beck and Thomas Johnston Hall II.

Becky was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

In addition to her parents, Becky was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Poag.

Those left to cherish Becky’s memory are her son, James Thomas “Tommy” Mathis (Laurie); daughter, Laurie Mathis Hart; grandchildren, Rachael Mathis Turman (Andrew), Taylor Johnston Mathis, Delaney Hart Dalton (Blake), and Corbitt James Hart (Laura); and great-grandchildren, Harper Mae Turman, Ellie James Dalton, and Langston De’Wayne Dalton.

The family will receive friends Monday, January 13, 2025, from 10:00 AM till 12:00 PM, service following with Mike Awalt officiating at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. The burial will follow at Spring Hill Memorial Park with Taylor Mathis, Corbitt Hart, Blake Dalton, Andrew Turman, Luke Dalton, and Chandler Dalton serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alive Hospice Murfreesboro or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

The care of Becky Hall Poag and her family has been entrusted to the staff at SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

