Former Columbia Power & Water Technician Indicted for Theft of Gas

An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Christian Nash, a former broadband technician for Columbia Power and Water Systems (CPWS) in Maury County.

Investigators determined Nash misappropriated at least $1,905.94 in utility-purchased gas using a CPWS fuel card.

Nash made 78 unauthorized gas purchases between October 21, 2022 and May, 12, 2024. He used a fellow CPWS employee’s fuel card identification number to make these purchases.

On multiple occasions, a local gas station’s video surveillance footage showed Nash in possession of at least two five-gallon cans when he made personal gas purchases. Investigators confirmed with CPWS that Nash had no reason to purchase gasoline since he drove a diesel-powered CPWS truck.

Christian Nash’s employment was terminated in May 2024. Based upon this investigation, in November 2024, the Maury County Grand Jury indicted Nash on one count of theft over $1,000 and one count of fraudulent use of a credit card over $1,000.

“When public entities allow employees to use fuel cards, it’s important they provide oversight,” said Comptroller Mumpower. “Reviewing fuel card statements for questionable transactions is one way to ensure improper use is detected promptly.”

To view the investigative report, go to tncot.cc/doireports. To view a map depicting Comptroller investigations, go to tncot.cc/mappinginvestigations

If you suspect fraud, waste, or abuse of public money in Tennessee, call the Comptroller’s toll-free hotline at 800.232.5454, or file a report online at: tncot.cc/fraud. Follow us on X/Twitter @TNCOT and Instagram @tncot

Source: Tennessee Comptroller

More Crime News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email