Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1Dickens of a Christmas

photo by Jim Wood

Saturday-Sunday, December 14-15, 10 am – 6 pm, 11 am – 5 pm
Public Square, Franklin

Dickens of a Christmas is a free two-day festival in downtown Franklin. A variety of musicians, dancers, and Dickens characters will fill the streets. Expect to see and interact with the nefarious Fagin from Oliver Twist; Jacob Marley, Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim and the rest of the Cratchit family from A Christmas Carol; and of course, a Victorian Father and Mother Christmas with treats for children.

2Leiper’s Fork Christmas Parade

Photo Submitted

 

Saturday, December 14, 2 pm
4212 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin

It’s the wackiest Christmas parade around. You never know who and what you might see at the long-running parade. The grand marshal for the parade this year will be Mike Wolfe from American Pickers.

3Drive Thru Live Nativity 

 

Saturday, December 14, 5 pm  – 8 pm
Concord Community Church, 9826 Concord Road, Brentwood

Join in for our annual Live Nativty as you drive thru and experience the story of the birth of Christ. Enjoy candy canes hot chocolate as you witness the greatest story ever told with live actors and animals.

4Photos with Santa

Saturday, December 14, 10 am – 1 pm
Premier Chiropractic, 2040 Reserve Blvd, Spring Hill

Santa’s coming to Premier Chiropractic, from 10a-1p we’ll have some fun.Come take pics with Santa of you and your family. They will have a hot cocoa bar for the kiddos and parents.

5Little Big Town at Bridgestone Arena

Little Big Town Photo by Becky Fluke
Photo by Becky Fluke

Friday, December 13, 7 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

Little Big Town brings the Take Me Home Tour to Bridgestone this weekend. Special guests will be Sugarland.

