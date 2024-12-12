WCS TV/Film Students Win National NATAS Awards

Students from two WCS high schools received national recognition at the ninth annual National Student Production Awards presented by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS).

Brentwood High’s Michael Gorokhosvsky and David Ward won the Best Commercial category for their video, Stickers! Their teacher is Sloan Ashworth.

“David Ward is probably the most dedicated and determined film student Brentwood has ever had, and that’s saying something because the students here are exceptional across the board,” said Ashworth. “Michael Gorokhovsky is bright, witty and eager to learn. Together, they make a great team. These two embody what it means to set your mind to do something and achieve it. I could not be prouder of these students, as I believe they are truly destined for greatness. It has been an honor to be a part of their education, and I’m excited to bring home Brentwood’s first National Student Emmy Award!”

Franklin High alumna Anna Raye Jones won the Best Sports Story or Segment award for her film 22 Games. Keri Thompson is the FHS TV/Film teacher.

“Anna Raye Jones’ achievement in winning the National NATAS award for her sports documentary 22 Games is nothing short of extraordinary,” said Thompson. “Her passion, dedication and storytelling talent shine through in every frame of her work. Anna Raye’s ability to capture the heart of a story and bring it to life is a rare gift, and this recognition is so well-deserved. She continues to inspire not only her peers but also her teachers, proving that hard work and creativity can lead to incredible success.”

The winners were announced on November 11. This year’s submissions were selected from entries submitted by regional NATAS chapters, with nominees chosen from high school students in 24 programming and craft categories.

