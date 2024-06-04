Cumberland Welcome Assistant Coach Ryan Stanley to Women’s Basketball Program

LEBANON, Tenn.–Cumberland University head women’s basketball coach Mark Vaughn announces the hiring of Ryan Stanley as the assistant coach.

“Ryan has all the qualities we were looking for in an assistant coach,” Coach Vaughn said. “He is hungry, loyal and wants to be a part of a winning culture. Ryan is very well traveled as a young coach. He has a lot of connections with players and coaches in the Middle Tennessee area. We are lucky to have him and we look forward to seeing him work with our team!”

Stanley comes to Lebanon from Christian Community Schools in White House, Tenn., where he has spent the past three seasons. Stanley was promoted to head coach after two years as the assistant, improving the team’s record each year.

Stanley is the head coach of two high school boys AAU teams where he organized and ran practices, camps, try-outs, tournaments, and etc. for the program.

Ryan has also coached both young men and women at National Camps like: Snow Valley Basketball Camps, Chris Paul’s CP3 National Middle School Combine, and Chris Paul’s CP3 Rising Stars Camp. These camps feature some of the best coaches and young talent from across the world. He has been a station leader and court evaluator for the CP3NMSC.

Stanley is a native of Nashville, Tenn., and graduated from Hendersonville High School. He played Basketball and Studied Marketing at Mid-Continent University in Mayfield, Kentucky. He also attended Volunteer State Community College.

Source: Cumberland

