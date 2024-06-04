OBITUARY: Adam Friedrich Spiess

Adam Friedrich Spiess, 50, of College Grove passed away on May 27, 2024.

Adam’s journey through life was shared with his beloved wife, Cindy (nee Horosinski) and his cherished sons, Tyler and Dylan. He was the loving son of the late Ernst Spiess and his surviving mother, Winifred (nee Graham) Spiess. Adam was the fond brother of Catherine (and her husband, Mark) Creevy, Ernie (and his wife, Felicia), Michael (and his wife, Teresa), and Eric (and his wife, Tara) Spiess. He also held a special place in the hearts of his sister-in-law, Vicki (and her husband, Kraig) Stinebower. Adam adored his nieces and nephews: Ana, Ryan, Logan, Graham, Gabriel, Oliver, Abraham, and Sophia.

Adam’s life was a testament to the power of love, adventure, hard work, and selflessness. His kindness and thoughtfulness guided him along a life of unwavering commitment to his family and friends. The warmth of his smile and his easy-going ways brought light to every room he entered.

As we bid farewell to Adam, his one-liners and quick-witted personality will be profoundly missed by all those who were fortunate enough to know him. His memory will be cherished forever in the hearts of his loved and loving family.

