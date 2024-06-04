OBITUARY: Dorothy Geraldine ‘Gerri’ Kopjoe

Dorothy Geraldine “Gerri” Beasley Kopjoe, 87, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2024, at Alive Hospice.

She is survived by her husband, Bob Kopjoe; son, Steve (Dabney) Waters; granddaughter, Caroline (Tanner) Unger; stepchildren, Paul (Julie) Kopjoe, Karen (John) Hoffman, Carl Kopjoe; step-grandchildren, Daniel Hoffman, Jonathon Hoffman, Abigale Vandelinde, Benjamin Hoffman and Spencer Hoffman.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Claude and Gertie Keele Beasley; sister, Claudene (Henry) Hite; and brother, Charles Beasley.

Gerri was born in Nashville and worked at Commerce Union Bank until her retirement in 1986 after 31 years of service.

A memorial service is scheduled for Monday, June 17, 2024, at First Presbyterian Church, 101 Legends Club Dr., Franklin, TN 37069. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by the service at 11:00 a.m. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson St., Nashville, TN 37203.

