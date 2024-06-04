OBITUARY: Dale ‘Opa’ Everett Brooks

Dale “Opa” Everett Brooks, 72, went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on May 31, 2024.

Dale was born on April 22, 1952 in Portland Oregon to Raymond and Dolores Brooks.

Dale grew up in McMinnville, OR, Chico, CA and Molalla, OR. It was at Molalla High School that he met his future wife, Janine and they were married in 1971. Dale was a tall and a formidable athlete in high school, playing all the high school sports, football, baseball, basketball, ping-pong and golf and continued playing whatever sports events were available through his adult life, too.

Dale attended Chemeketa Community College after high school and then worked for Publishers (RSG) Sawmill for fifteen years, and then became a lumber broker, working for Central Forest Products until his death. Those who worked with Dale or were good friends with him, remember him as a friendly, generous man who was genuinely interested in others and always ready to listen or share humorous stories. He was a good sport, always wanting to be a part of adventures, even when he was in pain or worn out. He made friends easily and many consider him one of their best friends. Dale was good at making friends among young kids, too.

After cutting back his work hours, he volunteered to be a Reading Mentor at the local grade school. He became a favorite among the young kids and had a lot of fun spending time with them.

Dale was an avid fan of his favorite teams, the Dallas Cowboys and New York Yankees. He was often found in front of the TV watching their games. He even had a Dallas Cowboys mailbox. Dale and Janine enjoyed traveling and taking in concerts, especially of their favorite groups, The Eagles, Jimmy Buffet or Jackson Browne.

Dale also found great delight in his three grandkids, Aunika, Collin and Kadyn. These little ones were the draw that caused Dale and Janine to pull up their lifelong roots in Oregon and move across the country to TN…just to be closer and more involved in the lives of these kids. Dale was their beloved Opa…and they will miss him greatly.

Dale is survived by Janine, his beloved wife of 52 years, his only son, Derek (Emily) Brooks, his three grandchildren (Aunika, Collin, Kadyn), brothers, David Brooks of Forest Grove, OR and Delbert (Tami) Brooks of Bonanza, OR, as well as several nieces and nephews…and his beloved dog, Spencer.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour before the service. There will be a Celebration of Life gathering in Oregon at a later date.

Memorial gifts may be made to The Well’s Jet Pack Program or The Well food pantry. https://thewelloutreach.org/

Spring Hill Memorial Park, (931) 486-0059 https://www.springhill-memorial.com/

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email