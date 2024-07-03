Celebrate Freedom and Flavor at O’Charley’s with July 4th Specials

O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar is pleased to announce a series of special offers to commemorate the Fourth of July weekend and National Chicken Day on Saturday, July 6.

From July 1-7, Guests can ignite their Independence Day festivities by indulging in the limited-time Ribs & Smokey Honey BBQ Chicken entrée, priced at just $16.99 for dine-in meals. This patriotic plate pairs a half-rack of fall-off-the-bone baby back ribs slow-cooked in a signature BBQ sauce with a grilled chicken breast smothered in Smokey Honey BBQ sauce topped with fresh jalapenos, delivering a flavorful meal all will love.

Additionally, Guests can honor the nation’s birthday by purchasing a $25 gift card for only $17.76, symbolizing the birth year of America. This online-only discount makes it even easier to give the gift of all-American meals to friends and family.

Right on the heels of the Fourth, Americans will come together for a similarly craveable holiday — National Chicken Day on Saturday, July 6. To celebrate the bird as only O’Charley’s can, the restaurant best known for its Famous Chicken Tenders is offering $50 “Ten”der Tickets for purchase in store.

The special punch cards are like an all-access pass to deliciousness, allowing Guests to enjoy 10 – yes 10! – of our Famous Chicken Tender & Fries entrees at a major discount, eligible for one entree per dine-in visit before Oct. 31. O’Charley’s Famous Chicken Tenders are cooked to perfection, hand-breaded in seasonings, dipped in buttermilk, and breaded again. Each order is served with O’Charley’s signature honey mustard or your choice of any delicious sauce for tossing or dipping.

For more information about these specials and to find your closest location, visit OCharleys.com .

