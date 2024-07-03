Heat Advisory 7-3-2024

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Today Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 104. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 78. South southeast wind around 5 mph.

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 213 AM CDT Wed Jul 3 2024 TNZ005>009-023>030-056>064-075-077-093>095-032100- /O.EXT.KOHX.HT.Y.0003.240703T1800Z-240705T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Perry-Hickman- Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-Bedford- Coffee-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Centerville, Manchester, Smyrna, Kingston Springs, Smithville, Gordonsville, Mount Juliet, Carthage, Clarksville, Lewisburg, Hendersonville, Lebanon, Ashland City, Erin, New Johnsonville, Lobelville, Franklin, Waynesboro, Linden, Nashville, Hohenwald, Woodbury, Waverly, Lawrenceburg, McEwen, Dover, Dickson, South Carthage, Goodlettsville, Shelbyville, Clifton, Columbia, La Vergne, Pulaski, Tennessee Ridge, Tullahoma, Springfield, Gallatin, Brentwood, Hartsville, Murfreesboro, and Lafayette 213 AM CDT Wed Jul 3 2024 ...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 112 expected during the afternoons and early evenings. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

