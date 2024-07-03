OBITUARY: Dixie Rose Kleinfeld

KLEINFELD, Mrs. Dixie Rose Hudson Kleinfeld, age 92, beloved mother of four wonderful children; Pam (Scott) Kelly, Kent (Erin) Kleinfeld, Kirk Hudson (Lorry) Kleinfeld, and April Dix, passed away on June 30, 2024.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Milo and Dora Hudson. Dixie had fond memories of growing up with her siblings in Idaho and of her youth in Cleveland Ohio where she met her future husband, Harold Henry Kleinfeld. She was preceded in death by Harold with whom she shared a wonderful life and beautiful memories.

Dixie attained a bachelor’s in education and two master’s degrees. She loved teaching and retired after 26 years as a teacher at Northwestern Elementary in PA. Dixie was blessed with eight grandchildren, Elise, Kirk Jason, Phillip, Jason, Justin, Bianca, Austin, and Alexa, and seven great grandchildren.

A private funeral service will be conducted from 3-5 PM Wednesday, July 3, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Interment will be announced at a later date with a gravesite service and tribute to celebrate Dixie’s life.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children Hospital or to a charity of one’s choice.

