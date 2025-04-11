Williamson Health and Bone and Joint Institute Offer Three Opportunities to Give Blood In April

Williamson Health and Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee are partnering with Blood Assurance, the sole provider of blood products for Williamson Health, to host three blood drives throughout the county in April. Though walk-ins are welcome, donors are encouraged to sign up via the Blood Assurance website for an appointment time. Donations to Blood Assurance go directly to patients of Williamson Health.

“We are thrilled to offer multiple opportunities to donate blood this month at several convenient locations throughout the county,” said Brooke Katz, spokesperson for Blood Assurance. “Please consider taking advantage of one of these drives this month to donate lifesaving support to people in our own community.”

The April 15 blood drive will be held from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. in the Blood Assurance mobile unit in the Bone and Joint Institute parking lot, 3000 Edward Curd Lane in Franklin. Donors can schedule an appointment here.

On April 21, Williamson Medical Center, located at 4321 Carothers Parkway, will host an indoor blood drive from 8 a.m – 12p.m. in the Willoughby Meeting Rooms near the front entrance. Donors are encouraged to make an appointment here.

The April 30 drive will take place from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. in the Blood Assurance mobile unit in the Tollgate Medical Plaza parking lot, 1106 Elliston Way in Thompson’s Station. To sign up for an appointment time, click here.

Williamson Medical Center, Bone and Joint Institute and the Tollgate Medical Plaza are all part of Williamson Health, a regional healthcare system with more than 30 locations throughout Williamson County.

Blood donors who give between April 1-15 will be automatically entered to win a $100 e-gift card in honor of National Volunteer Month. Five winners will be randomly selected and contacted by April 21. Additionally, all donors will receive our ‘Time to Mine’ T-shirt when they give from April 16-30 while supplies last.

Donors must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email