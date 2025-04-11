Weekly Roundup: Top Stories of the Week

This week was full of interesting news. Here are the top stories!

Luke Bryan Receives $1M Commitment from Raising Cane’s for The Brett Boyer Foundation

Luke Bryan teamed up with Raising Cane’s owner and founder Todd Graves to celebrate a $1,000,000 donation from Raising Cane’s to The Brett Boyer Foundation, which he co-founded alongside his wife Caroline and her brother and sister-in-law Ellen and Bo. Read more

New Downtown Franklin Pizza Joint Slice House Announces Grand Opening Details

Slice House by Tony Gemignani, a fast-casual pizza franchise, is proud to announce the April 19, 2025 opening of its new Franklin location, the first in the state and furthest east in the U.S. Read more

Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more

City of Franklin Approves Rezoning of 86 Acres for CoolSprings Galleria Project

During the March 25th City of Franklin Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting, local leaders unanimously approved the rezoning of over 86 acres from regional commerce to planned development for the CoolSprings Galleria redevelopment project. Read more

Mysterious Cloud Formation in Middle Tennessee Sparks Tornado Fears

Residents of Spring Hill and Thompson’s Station were startled Thursday as a dark, ominous cloud swept across the sky during severe storms. Read more