Black Bear Spotted in Spring Hill

A black bear has been spotted in Spring Hill near the dead end of Meade Drive off Depot Street, prompting a local alert from the Spring Hill Police Department.

Residents are urged to report any sightings to police dispatch at 931-486-2632, or call 911 in case of an emergency. The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency has been notified and is monitoring the situation.

Authorities are reminding the public not to approach the animal and to remain cautious in the area. More information about black bears and how to respond safely to encounters can be found through the TWRA here.

