Kayaker Found Dead in Percy Priest Lake Following Storms

A 73-year-old man was found dead Friday morning in Percy Priest Lake after going missing on a kayaking trip during Thursday night’s storms, according to WSMV.

Authorities identified the man as Don Slusser. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), Slusser had been camping with his wife at Seven Point Campground. The couple went kayaking earlier in the day, but Slusser chose to continue paddling after they returned to shore around 3:30 p.m.

His wife contacted emergency services when he did not return and she was unable to reach him after severe weather moved in. Nashville emergency crews responded to the scene around 8:30 p.m., using boats and drones to search the area. The TWRA later took over the operation, which shifted to a recovery mission overnight.

Slusser’s body was recovered approximately 30 yards from the shore near the Seven Point boat launch. Officials said he was still wearing a life jacket.

The incident is remains under investigation.

