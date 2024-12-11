Armed Robbery and Assault at Grassland Sonic Under Investigation

Shortly after 10:00 p.m. on December 10, 2024, an armed robbery and assault occurred at the Grassland Sonic in Williamson County.

The incident began when an armed subject entered the restaurant as it was closing and confronted the manager. The suspect, who had a hoodie tightly cinched around their face to mask their identity, assaulted the manager before stealing money from the store.

After the robbery, the suspect forced the victim into a waiting vehicle occupied by three other individuals. The victim was further assaulted and threatened before being dropped off in a nearby neighborhood. The victim sustained injuries that, while not life-threatening, required medical attention.

The exact amount of money stolen is unknown at this time.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating this incident and is working to identify the suspects involved. If anyone has information about this crime or witnessed any suspicious activity in the Grassland area around the time of the incident, please contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at (615) – 790 – 5550 or Crime Stoppers at (615) -794 – 4000. All tips can remain anonymous, and Crime Stoppers may offer a reward for information leading to an arrest.

