Williamson Health to Host Blood Drive at Bone and Joint Institute Before the Holidays

Williamson Health and Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee are partnering with Blood Assurance, the sole provider of blood products for Williamson Health, to host a blood drive on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, from noon – 5 p.m.

Though walk-ins are welcome, donors are encouraged to sign up here via the Blood Assurance website for an appointment time. Donations to Blood Assurance go directly to patients of Williamson Health. Although all donors are encouraged to give, Blood Assurance is seeking an increase in O-negative blood, AB Positive plasma and AB Negative

plasma donations this season.

Blood donations experience a severe decline during the holiday season when people are busy with festivities and travel. However, the demand remains. It’s important to increase healthcare providers’ resources so they can be prepared should unexpected accidents occur.

“Give the gift of life this holiday season,” said Brooke Katz, spokesperson for Blood Assurance. “We encourage community members to embrace the holiday spirit by donating blood to those who need it most. We thank you and wish all our donors a safe and joyful holiday season!”

The December blood drive will be held in the Blood Assurance mobile unit in the Bone and Joint Institute parking lot, 3000 Edward Curd Lane in Franklin. Williamson Medical Center and Bone and Joint Institute are both part of Williamson Health, a regional healthcare system with more than 30 locations throughout Williamson County.

All donors will receive an emailed $25 electronic gift card for donating and O-Negative double red donors will receive a $40 gift card. Participants will be able to select an e-gift card from a list of over 90 retailers, which will be sent to the email address on the donor’s profile two weeks after the donation date.

Donors must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.

ABOUT WILLIAMSON HEALTH | Williamson Health is a regional healthcare system based in Williamson County, Tennessee, with more than 2,200 employees across more than 30 locations and over 860 physicians and advanced care practitioners offering exceptional healthcare close to home. We serve our community through our flagship hospital, Williamson Medical Center, and our service providers including Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee, The Turner-Dugas Breast Health Center, Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center, Williamson Health physician practices, Emergency Medical Services, and multiple joint venture Vanderbilt Health and Williamson Medical Center Walk-In Clinics in Williamson County. Learn more at www.WilliamsonHealth.org.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email