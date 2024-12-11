EIC Applications Open for the 2025-2026 School Year

The Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center (EIC) is now accepting applications for the 2025-2026 school year.

All rising tenth through twelfth-grade students in WCS are eligible to attend the EIC. Students can access the application by selecting the EIC icon on their ClassLink Dashboard. All applications are due by February 10, 2025.

“The EIC provides students with opportunities not found at high school, including mentorship from local business leaders, speaker series and pitch nights,” said EIC Assistant Director Paula Chilton. “Here, you will start up your business, launch it and grow it.”

For those wanting to learn more about the program, the EIC will host an open house on Wednesday, January 29, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Additionally, EIC representatives will be visiting WCS high schools during lunch. View the list below to see the schedule of visits.

Brentwood High – January 7, 2025

Centennial High – January 8, 2025

Fairview High – January 9, 2025

Franklin High – January 10, 2025

Nolensville High – January 14, 2025

Page High – January 22, 2025

Ravenwood High – January 15, 2025

Renaissance High – January 17, 2025

Summit High – January 16, 2025

For more information about the EIC, contact Paula Chilton.

