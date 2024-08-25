Your Local Guide to Fall Favorites in Middle Tennessee

Those crisp fall days are on the horizon–they’re so close we can almost taste the pumpkin spice latte! Autumn is one of the best seasons to experience in Middle Tennessee, with our impeccable weather and an entire season’s worth of fun events to enjoy.

Top Nashville area realtor Susan Gregory with Onward Real Estate invites you to explore the region this fall with a local guide to fall favorites in Middle Tennessee:

Cheekwood Harvest September 14 – October 27

Pumpkins abound at Cheekwood’s annual Harvest Festival, with more than 75,000 pumpkins throughout the Pumpkin Village and botanical garden grounds. Cheekwood Harvest offers family-friendly fun with every possible fall activity you can imagine. From a giant pumpkin topiary to a scarecrow walk to a beer garden with live music–you’ll have an absolute blast at one of Middle Tennessee’s favorite fall attractions.

Honeysuckle Hill Nights September 21 – October 31

A trip to Springfield is worth the drive when you head out to explore Honeysuckle Hill Nights! Honeysuckle Hill Farm is the perfect place to indulge in fall delights with its corn maze, hayride, extensive after-dark attractions, fun house, and Saturday bonfires and firework shows. It’s the ideal way to indulge in all of autumn’s best activities.

The Adventure Park in Nashville

For adventurous souls, The Adventure Park in Nashville is an excellent place to burn off some energy together this fall! Make the most of cooler outdoor temperatures with the climbing and ziplining courses at The Adventure Park. During the fall, the park also offers Fire Pit Fridays to enjoy some cozy downtime as a family after epic adventures on the course. It’s an exciting and unique way to enjoy the fall season!

Nashville Fall Festival September 20 – October 27

The Nashville Fall Festival is held on 66 acres of beautiful land in the West Nashville valley near the South Harpeth River. This year will be the third annual fall celebration in the valley, with some wonderful activities to enjoy. Choose to explore the corn maze, create a bouquet in the sunflower field, enjoy a riverfront tractor or helicopter ride, or indulge in fall delights at the food trucks. The festival also offers pumpkins and mums for purchase to decorate your home!

Pilgrimage Festival September 28 – 29

Franklin’s annual Pilgrimage Festival at Harlinsdale Farm offers some of the best music and vendors you can find at a festival in Middle Tennessee. The 10th-anniversary lineup includes Dave Matthews Band, Noah Kahan, Hozier, NEEDTOBREATHE, and many more. The vendor village features wonderful local restaurant booths, beverage vendors, and an extraordinary collection of small arts and crafts businesses. It’s the perfect festival to kick off fall!

