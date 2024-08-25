Real Estate Property Transfers in Spring Hill for July 29, 2024

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for July 29 to August 2, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $665,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 2632 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $455,000 Lexington Farms Sec 1 Pb 36 Pg 106 106 Coolmore Ct Spring Hill 37174 $180,000 Spring Hill Place Sec 3-b White Rock Rd Spring Hill 37174 $185,000 June Lake Ph 1 Pb 80 Pg 143 104 Cardiff Dr Spring Hill 37174 $448,800 Spring Hill Est Ph 11 Pb 28 Pg 119 2510 Preston Way Spring Hill 37174 $557,000 Chapmans Crossing Ph 1 Pb 40 Pg 84 2037 Fiona Way Spring Hill 37174 $440,000 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107 215 Southmen Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $365,000 Petra Commons Pb 67 Pg 67 113 Mary Ann Cir Spring Hill 37174 $347,900 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 580 Rosling Pvt Pass Spring Hill 37174 $959,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 112 Saddlewalk Dr Spring Hill 37174 $435,000 Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 41 Pg 98 1067 Misty Morn Cir Spring Hill 37174 $675,000 Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4 Pb 48 Pg 16 2014 Keiser St Spring Hill 37174 $813,300 Campbell Station Sec 9 Pb 33 Pg 147 1174 Mccoury Ln Spring Hill 37174 $650,000 Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 3 Pb 38 Pg 91 2759 Trasbin Ct Spring Hill 37174 $562,500 Crowne Pointe Sec 2 Pb 22 Pg 106 2731 New Port Royal Rd Thompson Station 37179 $560,000 Cameron Farms Sec 5-b Pb 21 Pg 52 2988 Iroquois Dr Thompson Station 37179 $530,000 Crowne Pointe Sec 5 Pb 27 Pg 22 2825 Tweed Pl Thompsons Station 37179 $427,000 Picketts Ridge Ph 1 Pb 34 Pg 85 2665 New Port Royal Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $426,800 Loopers Landing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 13 2177 Loudenslager Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,411,370 Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97 3350 Sarah Bee Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $559,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128 2726 Bramblewood Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $515,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3246 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $875,000 Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 12 2246 Maytown Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $787,500 Smith Gregory T Pb 83 Pg 30 Jonny Bennett Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $514,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3001 Inman Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,551,849 Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136 2943 Avenue Downs Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $559,900 Cameron Farms Sec 5-a Pb 21 Pg 52 2702 Lydia Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $850,621 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 219 Asterwood Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $753,702 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 2634 Buckner Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $794,256 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 2624 Buckner Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $5,280,000 Whistle Stop Farms Pha Sec7 Pb 83 Pg 58 2048 Conductor Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $519,000 Cameron Farms Sec 4-a Pb 19 Pg 12 2828 Curacao Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $890,000 Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 48 Pg 17 1027 Brixworth Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $2,410,000 Arnold Homes Llc Pb 77 Pg 55 2622 Clayton Arnold Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,326,120 Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97 3356 Cherry Jack Ln Thompsons Station 37179

