Real Estate Property Transfers in Spring Hill for July 29, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for July 29 to August 2, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$665,000June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1132632 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$455,000Lexington Farms Sec 1 Pb 36 Pg 106106 Coolmore CtSpring Hill37174
$180,000Spring Hill Place Sec 3-bWhite Rock RdSpring Hill37174
$185,000June Lake Ph 1 Pb 80 Pg 143104 Cardiff DrSpring Hill37174
$448,800Spring Hill Est Ph 11 Pb 28 Pg 1192510 Preston WaySpring Hill37174
$557,000Chapmans Crossing Ph 1 Pb 40 Pg 842037 Fiona WaySpring Hill37174
$440,000Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107215 Southmen Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$365,000Petra Commons Pb 67 Pg 67113 Mary Ann CirSpring Hill37174
$347,900Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85580 Rosling Pvt PassSpring Hill37174
$959,000June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113112 Saddlewalk DrSpring Hill37174
$435,000Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 41 Pg 981067 Misty Morn CirSpring Hill37174
$675,000Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4 Pb 48 Pg 162014 Keiser StSpring Hill37174
$813,300Campbell Station Sec 9 Pb 33 Pg 1471174 Mccoury LnSpring Hill37174
$650,000Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 3 Pb 38 Pg 912759 Trasbin CtSpring Hill37174
$562,500Crowne Pointe Sec 2 Pb 22 Pg 1062731 New Port Royal RdThompson Station37179
$560,000Cameron Farms Sec 5-b Pb 21 Pg 522988 Iroquois DrThompson Station37179
$530,000Crowne Pointe Sec 5 Pb 27 Pg 222825 Tweed PlThompsons Station37179
$427,000Picketts Ridge Ph 1 Pb 34 Pg 852665 New Port Royal RdThompsons Station37179
$426,800Loopers Landing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 132177 Loudenslager DrThompsons Station37179
$1,411,370Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 973350 Sarah Bee LnThompsons Station37179
$559,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 1282726 Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179
$515,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503246 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$875,000Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 122246 Maytown CirThompsons Station37179
$787,500Smith Gregory T Pb 83 Pg 30Jonny Bennett RdThompsons Station37179
$514,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503001 Inman DrThompsons Station37179
$1,551,849Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1362943 Avenue Downs DrThompsons Station37179
$559,900Cameron Farms Sec 5-a Pb 21 Pg 522702 Lydia CtThompsons Station37179
$850,621June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113219 Asterwood CirThompsons Station37179
$753,702June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1132634 Buckner LnThompsons Station37179
$794,256June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1132624 Buckner LnThompsons Station37179
$5,280,000Whistle Stop Farms Pha Sec7 Pb 83 Pg 582048 Conductor LnThompsons Station37179
$519,000Cameron Farms Sec 4-a Pb 19 Pg 122828 Curacao LnThompsons Station37179
$890,000Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 48 Pg 171027 Brixworth DrThompsons Station37179
$2,410,000Arnold Homes Llc Pb 77 Pg 552622 Clayton Arnold RdThompsons Station37179
$1,326,120Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 973356 Cherry Jack LnThompsons Station37179

