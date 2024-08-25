Real Estate Property Transfers in Spring Hill for July 29, 2024

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for July 29 to August 2, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$665,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|2632 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$455,000
|Lexington Farms Sec 1 Pb 36 Pg 106
|106 Coolmore Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$180,000
|Spring Hill Place Sec 3-b
|White Rock Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$185,000
|June Lake Ph 1 Pb 80 Pg 143
|104 Cardiff Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$448,800
|Spring Hill Est Ph 11 Pb 28 Pg 119
|2510 Preston Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$557,000
|Chapmans Crossing Ph 1 Pb 40 Pg 84
|2037 Fiona Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$440,000
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107
|215 Southmen Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$365,000
|Petra Commons Pb 67 Pg 67
|113 Mary Ann Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$347,900
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|580 Rosling Pvt Pass
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$959,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|112 Saddlewalk Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$435,000
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 41 Pg 98
|1067 Misty Morn Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$675,000
|Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4 Pb 48 Pg 16
|2014 Keiser St
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$813,300
|Campbell Station Sec 9 Pb 33 Pg 147
|1174 Mccoury Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$650,000
|Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 3 Pb 38 Pg 91
|2759 Trasbin Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$562,500
|Crowne Pointe Sec 2 Pb 22 Pg 106
|2731 New Port Royal Rd
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$560,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 5-b Pb 21 Pg 52
|2988 Iroquois Dr
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$530,000
|Crowne Pointe Sec 5 Pb 27 Pg 22
|2825 Tweed Pl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$427,000
|Picketts Ridge Ph 1 Pb 34 Pg 85
|2665 New Port Royal Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$426,800
|Loopers Landing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 13
|2177 Loudenslager Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,411,370
|Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97
|3350 Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$559,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128
|2726 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$515,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3246 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$875,000
|Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 12
|2246 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$787,500
|Smith Gregory T Pb 83 Pg 30
|Jonny Bennett Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$514,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3001 Inman Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,551,849
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|2943 Avenue Downs Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$559,900
|Cameron Farms Sec 5-a Pb 21 Pg 52
|2702 Lydia Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$850,621
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|219 Asterwood Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$753,702
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|2634 Buckner Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$794,256
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|2624 Buckner Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$5,280,000
|Whistle Stop Farms Pha Sec7 Pb 83 Pg 58
|2048 Conductor Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$519,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 4-a Pb 19 Pg 12
|2828 Curacao Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$890,000
|Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 48 Pg 17
|1027 Brixworth Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,410,000
|Arnold Homes Llc Pb 77 Pg 55
|2622 Clayton Arnold Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,326,120
|Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97
|3356 Cherry Jack Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
