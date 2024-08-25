Young Leaders Council Announces Launch of Board Connect

Young Leaders Council (YLC), the premier nonprofit in Middle Tennessee committed to broadening and strengthening the volunteer leadership base in Williamson County and beyond, announced on August 23 the launch of its innovative Board Connect platform. This first-of-its-kind platform in Middle Tennessee connects YLC graduates who’ve received 11 weeks of nonprofit board skills training with nonprofit organizations across the region seeking qualified board members, board interns and volunteers. (YLC), the premier nonprofit in Middle Tennessee committed to broadening and strengthening the volunteer leadership base in Williamson County and beyond, announced on August 23 the launch of its innovative Board Connect platform. This first-of-its-kind platform in Middle Tennessee connects YLC graduates who’ve received 11 weeks of nonprofit board skills training with nonprofit organizations across the region seeking qualified board members, board interns and volunteers.

Board Connect employs advanced matching technology to align the profiles of individuals and nonprofits based on shared interests and needs. Nonprofit organizations can create profiles on the platform to list available board and volunteer positions. YLC graduates can then easily search for and identify opportunities that match their experience and expertise, facilitating direct connections with organizations in need of their skills.

“Board Connect is a significant step forward in advancing our mission to cultivate the next generation of nonprofit leaders,” said Kim James, Executive Director of YLC. “By facilitating these vital connections, we are simplifying the ways nonprofits source qualified board members and volunteers. We are also providing our program graduates direct access to opportunities that fit their skills, experience and passions while supporting their long-term engagement as leaders in the community. It’s a win-win.”

Currently, the platform is exclusively available to 2024 YLC program graduates, with plans to extend access to all YLC alumni in early 2025. As of mid-August, 61% of YLC ’s spring graduates have been matched or are in the process of being matched for a board position through Board Connect.

The project was made possible by a technology grant from the Frist Foundation.

boardconnect@ youngleaderscouncil.org . For questions about the platform, please contact YLC at

