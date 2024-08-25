Photo of the Day: August 25, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The award winning duo The Young Fables have signed a new publishing deal with BMG. Laurel Wright and Wes Lunsford’s vulnerable approach to musical storytelling coupled with their whimsical yet unmistakable blend of Country with Folk/Pop has helped them break out in the music scene.

In October, The Young Fables will unveil their fourth studio album, Short Stories, hosting a record release show at the Basement East in Nashville, TN on October 20th. In addition, they recently released their feature documentary “The Fable of a Song”, which clinched the Nashville Film Festival’s Audience Choice Award.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.