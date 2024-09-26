Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

5 Spring Hill Cemetery Tour

Saturday, September 28, 3 pm

Spring Hill Cemetery, McLemore Avenue, Spring Hill

The Spring Hill Cemetery Board is hosting a Cemetery Tour again on September 28 with the first tour leaving at 3 p.m. and the last tour going at 5 p.m. Reenactors from multiple time periods will represent people buried in the Cemetery.

The cost is $10 for anyone 10 years and older, under 10 is free. All proceeds go towards maintaining the cemetery, which runs on donations alone. Parking is at Peek Pools on Duplex Road and the Walnut Street Skate Park (no parking on the road).