Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Pilgrimage Festival
Saturday-Sunday, September 28-29
Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Road, Franklin
The 10th annual Pilgrimage Festival takes place this weekend at Harlinsdale Farm. Headliners include Dave Matthews Band, NeedtoBreathe, Noah Kahan, Coin, and more.
Find tickets here.
2Shakespeare Festival
Friday- Sunday, September 27-29, 7 pm
Academy Park,112 Everbright Avenue, Franklin
If all the world’s a stage, join the band in As You Like It, one of Shakespeare’s most joyful romantic comedies. Experience a group of musicians, poets, and other colorful characters as they compose the world they want to live in, discover hidden truths, build an unlikely community, and create a brand new sound along the way. Performances take place each night at 7pm on the Academy Park Field for free.
3Music City Sports Card Autograph with Mike Tyson
Friday-Sunday, September 27-29, 4 pm – 8 pm, 10 am – 6 pm, 10 am – 4 pm
Williamson County Ag Center, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin
The 2024 Music City Sports Card, Collectibles, and Autograph show is coming to Franklin, Tennessee – Friday, September 27th, Saturday, September 28th & Sunday, September 29th 2024. Guests appearing at the show include Mike Tyson, Pete Rose, Ben Zobrist, Wade Boggs, Shawn Kemp, and more.
Find more information here.
4Gentry Farm Opens this Weekend
Saturday-Sunday, September 28-29, 9 am – 5 pm, 1 pm – 5 pm
Gentry Farm, 1974 New Highway 96 W, Franklin
A visit to the local farm is a fall tradition for most families. This weekend will be the opening weekend for the pumpkin patch, which offers activities for the whole family. Tickets are sold at the gate for $13 per person; those under 23 months are free.
5Spring Hill Cemetery Tour
Saturday, September 28, 3 pm
Spring Hill Cemetery, McLemore Avenue, Spring Hill
The Spring Hill Cemetery Board is hosting a Cemetery Tour again on September 28 with the first tour leaving at 3 p.m. and the last tour going at 5 p.m. Reenactors from multiple time periods will represent people buried in the Cemetery.
The cost is $10 for anyone 10 years and older, under 10 is free. All proceeds go towards maintaining the cemetery, which runs on donations alone. Parking is at Peek Pools on Duplex Road and the Walnut Street Skate Park (no parking on the road).
