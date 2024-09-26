WEATHER ALERT 9-26-2024 Flood Watch, High Winds as Helene Arrives

Helene will arrive in Tennessee as a tropical depression and meander around as one for at least 24 hours. Those in Flood prone areas should be particularly aware of the forecast as it is likely to evolve thru the weekend. Any loose outdoor furniture or decorations should be secured as winds will be sustained at around 25 mph and could gust to 40. Helene should arrive sometime this evening in the Florida Panhandle Basin as a Category 4. For timelines see below.

Flood Watch National Weather Service Nashville TN 1245 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2024 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-262000- /O.NEW.KOHX.FA.A.0005.240927T0000Z-240928T1200Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Tullahoma, Allardt, Altamont, Hartsville, Woodbury, Centerville, Dickson, Gordonsville, Mount Juliet, Hendersonville, Lafayette, Crossville, Erin, Gainesboro, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Clifton, Columbia, Franklin, La Vergne, Byrdstown, Waverly, Goodlettsville, Dover, Carthage, Cookeville, Gallatin, Brentwood, Waynesboro, Smyrna, New Johnsonville, Livingston, Sparta, South Carthage, Clarksville, Jamestown, McEwen, Lawrenceburg, Coalmont, Ashland City, Springfield, Spencer, Celina, Lebanon, Lobelville, Hohenwald, Pulaski, Manchester, Tennessee Ridge, Murfreesboro, Smithville, Linden, Shelbyville, McMinnville, and Lewisburg 1245 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2024 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, De Kalb, Dickson, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN...From this evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A flood watch has been issued for Middle Tennessee due to anticipated rainfall from Helene. Forecast rainfall amounts are 2 to 4 inches with some areas across eastern Middle Tennessee potentially receiving 4 or more inches. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Today A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely before 9pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 9pm and 4am, then showers after 4am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 67. North northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Friday Showers. High near 74. Windy, with a north wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Friday Night Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 72. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

