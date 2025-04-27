Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for March 31, 2025

See property transfers in Spring Hill, Tennessee, for March 31 to April 4, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $743,000 Bluebird Hollow Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 3 3003 Turnstone Tr Spring Hill 37174 $575,000 Wakefield Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 67 4002 Marion Dr Spring Hill 37174 $912,429 Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143 641 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $600,000 Tanyard Springs Ph 3 Pb 42 Pg 130 4041 Williford Way Spring Hill 37174 $650,000 Campbell Station Sec 6 Pb 33 Pg 24 1087 Auldridge Dr Spring Hill 37174 $131,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 767 Saint Clair Ave Spring Hill 37174 $639,900 Tanyard Springs Ph 3 Pb 42 Pg 130 4035 Williford Way Spring Hill 37174 $536,000 Witt Hill Sec 2 Pb 28 Pg 23 1805 Tanner Ct Spring Hill 37174 $710,000 Spring Hill Place Sec 7 Pb 45 Pg 34 1355 Round Hill Ln Spring Hill 37174 $735,000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph12 Sec2 Pb 67 Pg 20 3010 Grunion Ln Spring Hill 37174 $965,000 Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 Pb 47 Pg 97 1030 Alice Springs Cir Spring Hill 37174 $770,000 Belshire Ph 2 Pb 48 Pg 37 1059 Cantwell Pl Spring Hill 37174 $405,000 Pipkin Hills Ph 1-a Pb 25 Pg 59 2915 Sams Ct Spring Hill 37174 $701,094 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 785 Saint Clair Ave Spring Hill 37174 $879,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 8a Pb 60 Pg 74 2508 Waldorf Ln Thompson Station 37179 $789,950 Tollgate Village Sec 13-b Pb 57 Pg 41 3120 Hazelton Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $559,900 Cameron Farms Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 93 2810 Washington Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $625,081 Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68 5056 Fairhaven Pvt Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $947,825 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 497 Marston Ave Thompsons Station 37179 $899,900 Bridgemore Village Sec4a Pb 60 Pg 114 3634 Martins Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $470,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a Pb 60 Pg 124 1449 Channing Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $514,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec17 Pb 73 Pg 130 1533 Nickelby Place Thompsons Station 37179 $507,500 Cameron Farms Sec 9 Pb 28 Pg 110 2777 Iroquois Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $829,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec1b Pb 46 Pg 81 2009 Callaway Park Pl Thompsons Station 37179 $475,000 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 52 5156 Bond Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $23,750,000 Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Riley Park Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $635,000 Hills Pb 79 Pg 107 1939 Silver Fox Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $975,000 1787 Thompsons Sta Rd W Thompsons Station 37179 $715,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec7b Pb 60 Pg 8 2112 English Garden Way Thompsons Station 37179 $800,000 Tollgate Village Sec 13-b Pb 57 Pg 41 3783 Wareham Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $725,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec4a Pb 58 Pg 41 2621 Paddock Park Dr Thompsons Station 37179

