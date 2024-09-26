Ribbon Cutting: M2 Group in Franklin

M2 Group, LLC held a ribbon cutting for its location on September 17, 2024, at 1881 General George Patton Drive in Franklin Tennessee.

M2 Group, LLC was founded in 2014 by Matt Bryant, PE after spending 20 years in the consultant world performing due diligence, entitlements, designs, and permitting for various projects throughout the United States.

The company was created to serve a need to act in an advisory capacity to real estate developers, contractors, utilities, and other stakeholders involved in real estate development through efficient and thorough practices.

M2 Group

1881 General George Patton Drive, Suite 107

Franklin, TN 37067

(615) 656-0257

