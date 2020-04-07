See where houses sold for March 16-20, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zip
|425000
|2185 Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|370000
|Crossing @ Wades Grove
|1052 Aenon Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|1435000
|Traditions
|1920 (22, 23, 83 & 86) Parade Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|545428
|Westhaven
|1072 Beckwith St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|105000
|Meeks Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|500000
|5881 Davis Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|117180
|Falls Grove
|7184 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|441088
|Burberry Glen
|1827 Abbey Wood Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|260500
|Hill Est Block E
|219 Cedar Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|645760
|Autumn Ridge
|6024 Trout Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|340900
|5110 Old Harding Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|620000
|Echelon
|9015 Wenlock Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|271000
|504 Autumn Springs Court
|504 Autumn Springs Ct #D30
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|629000
|Watkins Creek
|3140 Lorena Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|558050
|Raintree Forest
|1570 Woodberry Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|513900
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge
|1014 Alpaca Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|446494
|Burberry Glen
|1225 Craigleigh Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|965000
|Stonebridge
|809 Aldwych Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|322900
|Nolen Mill
|809 Cottage House Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|613133
|Brenthaven
|1312 Parker Pl
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|453000
|Fields Of Canterbury
|2207 Chaucer Park Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|500000
|2787 Sanford Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|1012805
|Foxen Canyon
|2479 Santa Barbara Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|184500
|Grove
|8186 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|404000
|Heritage Chase Condos
|228 4Th Ave N #3
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|475000
|Castleberry Farm
|7145 Locksley Ln
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|739900
|Stephens Valley
|52 Glenrock Dr
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|274000
|Ridgeport
|1899 Portway Rd
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|1620000
|5350 Leipers Creek Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|67500
|Brentwood Hills
|5110 W Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|122500
|Brentwood Hills
|1307 Robert E Lee Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|119500
|Brentwood Hills
|5113 W Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|450000
|Brentwood Hills
|1209 Brentwood Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|490000
|Brentwood Hills
|5111 W Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|655000
|Westhaven
|523 Ardmore Place
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|410000
|Commons @ Gateway
|1415 Moher Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|481643
|Mcdaniel Estates
|7028 Balcolm Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|1599900
|Governors Club
|5 Winged Foot Place
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|729000
|Westhaven
|2007 Erwin St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|749005
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|1013 Cumberland Valley Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|425000
|Dallas Downs
|2267 Winder Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|130000
|Stonebrook
|850 Stonebrook Blvd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|355000
|Rogersshire
|702 Amhearst Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|254150
|Petra Commons
|233 Mary Ann Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|500570
|Tollgate Village
|2217 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|852444
|Mcdaniel Farms
|6800 Chatterton Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|490000
|Gipson Hill
|1500 Coleman Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|268000
|Mckays Mill
|1011 Park Run Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|965000
|Rev
|2216 Grey Cliff Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|538000
|Foxboro
|816 Steeplechase Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|730000
|Eudaily Lanieve Estate
|6665 Eudailey-Covington Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|367000
|Morningside
|7101 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|628000
|Cross Creek
|221 Vantage Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|525000
|Bent Creek
|1283 Maybelle Pass
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|405000
|Baker D C
|3569 Carothers Pkwy
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|539000
|Amelia Park
|1037 Amelia Park Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|276100
|Falls Grove
|6732 Edgemore Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|744463
|Brooksbank Estates
|408 Barony Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|600000
|4432 Pratt Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1559000
|Witherspoon
|1414 Newhaven Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|580000
|Mcdaniel Estates
|7114 Blondell Way
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|680000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|303 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|419900
|Southgate
|112 Confederate Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|585000
|505 Franklin Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|280000
|Dallas Downs
|128 Middleboro Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|525000
|Bent Creek
|7028 Fishing Creek Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|465000
|Tollgate Village
|2892 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|384000
|Buckner Crossing
|1078 Nealcrest Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|492990
|Tollgate Village
|2213 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|340000
|Windsor Park @ Fieldstone Farms
|31 Holland Park Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|483500
|Fields Of Canterbury
|2611 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|572067
|Riverbluff
|2001 Cabell Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|2150000
|The Governors Club
|230 Governors Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|339900
|Cumberland Estates
|1045 Brayden Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|1308142
|Westhaven
|4012 Hathaway St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|647457
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|2001 Largo Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|871400
|Kings Chapel
|4600 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|625000
|Cool Springs East
|450 Tinnan Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|620000
|Tollgate
|3109 Hazelton Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|620000
|Willowick
|7025 Willowick Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|865000
|Taramore
|9505 Wexcroft Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|500000
|Stream Valley
|103 Crystal Falls Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|150000
|7816 Oscar Green Rd
|Primm Springs
|TN
|38476
|430000
|Walnut Ridge
|305 Dogwood Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|467595
|Brixworth
|1694 Lantana Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|634900
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|242 Rich Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|744620
|Scales Farmstead
|Spruell Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|600000
|Concord Crossing
|9719 Turnbridge Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|231000
|Brentwood Pointe
|1023 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|408000
|River Rest
|2004 Boxwood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|374000
|Lockwood Glen
|508 Cobert Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|670000
|Brenthaven
|8112 Hilldale Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|496500
|Ashton Park
|1138 Frenchtown Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|865200
|@ Pleasant Hill
|5 Angel Tr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|325000
|Meadowgreen Acres
|220 Meadowgreen Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|900000
|Chenoweth
|9485 Ashford Place
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|485000
|Woods @ Burberry Glen
|1893 Abbey Wood Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|262500
|Sutton Pl @ Dogwood Hills
|7104 Sutton Pl
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|1477410
|Croop
|2654 Mclemore Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|775000
|Whitehall Farms
|515 Leanne Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|484660
|Waters Edge
|4025 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|530000
|Waters Edge
|7019 Headwaters Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|299900
|Aspen Grove
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr #C-6
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|794900
|Westhaven
|421 Wild Elm St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|429125
|Brixworth
|1682 Lantana Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|1437000
|Westhaven
|819 Stonewater Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|175000
|Orleans Est Condos
|1607 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|909142
|Foxen Canyon
|2503 Santa Barbara Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|225000
|Fieldstone Farms
|912 Idlewild Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|714900
|Stephens Valley
|123 Glenrock Dr
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|669000
|Brookfield
|9653 Radiant Jewel Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|175000
|Tohrner & Cannon Addn
|1128 Park St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|958000
|Highlands
|552 Grand Oaks Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|669900
|Stephens Valley
|229 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|442000
|Cool Springs East
|500 Hodges Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|462720
|Fields Of Canterbury
|2619 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|875000
|Westhaven
|1544 Fleetwood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1230000
|Stockett Creek
|4505 Ballow Ln
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|477500
|Fields Of Canterbury
|3034 Callaway Park Place
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|620000
|Cross Creek
|414 Cross Creek Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|350000
|Mckays Mill
|1221 Limerick Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|610000
|1358 Hunter Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|759010
|Summerlyn
|2053 Belsford Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|608000
|Westhaven
|3066 Hathaway St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1099900
|Grove
|8925 Calendula Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|361000
|Twin Oaks
|1516 Birchwood Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|450900
|Wades Grove
|6003 Spade Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|447900
|Brixworth
|1093 Brixworth Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|875000
|Rev
|640 Burghley Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|345000
|Fieldstone Farms
|9039 Tarrington Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|511500
|Cherry Grove
|1040 Fitzroy Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|545000
|Polk Place
|275 Noah Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|2895500
|Grove
|8134 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|429000
|Belshire
|1042 Cantwell Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|439500
|Royal Oaks
|210 Cambridge Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|571000
|Ashton Park
|1023 Eden Park Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|417000
|Brixworth
|2834 Kaye Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|710000
|Clovercroft Preserve
|9204 Stepping Stone Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|584620
|Scales Farmstead
|1800 Apperley Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|750000
|The Bonbrook
|9623 Brunswick Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|355000
|Crossing @ Wades Grove
|1028 Aenon Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|619000
|Berry Farms Town Center
|5002 Captain Freeman Pkwy
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|685100
|Bridgemore Village
|3238 Pleasantville Brdg Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|207000
|Grove
|8564 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|509900
|Cherry Grove
|1044 Alice Springs Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|462500
|Oakhall
|1641 Highfield Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|312000
|River Rest
|136 Boxwood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|745000
|Chenoweth
|9441 Smithson Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|634000
|Willowmet
|2058 Willowmet Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
