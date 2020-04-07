property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for March 16-20, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZip
4250002185 Fairview BlvdFairviewTN37062
370000Crossing @ Wades Grove1052 Aenon CirSpring HillTN37174
1435000Traditions1920 (22, 23, 83 & 86) Parade DrBrentwoodTN37027
545428Westhaven1072 Beckwith StFranklinTN37064
105000Meeks RdFranklinTN37064
5000005881 Davis Hollow RdFranklinTN37064
117180Falls Grove7184 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
441088Burberry Glen1827 Abbey Wood DrNolensvilleTN37135
260500Hill Est Block E219 Cedar DrFranklinTN37064
645760Autumn Ridge6024 Trout LnSpring HillTN37174
3409005110 Old Harding RdFranklinTN37064
620000Echelon9015 Wenlock LnFranklinTN37064
271000504 Autumn Springs Court504 Autumn Springs Ct #D30FranklinTN37067
629000Watkins Creek3140 Lorena CtFranklinTN37067
558050Raintree Forest1570 Woodberry CtBrentwoodTN37027
513900Arbors @ Autumn Ridge1014 Alpaca DrSpring HillTN37174
446494Burberry Glen1225 Craigleigh DrNolensvilleTN37135
965000Stonebridge809 Aldwych CirFranklinTN37069
322900Nolen Mill809 Cottage House LnNolensvilleTN37135
613133Brenthaven1312 Parker PlBrentwoodTN37027
453000Fields Of Canterbury2207 Chaucer Park LnThompsons StationTN37179
5000002787 Sanford RdNolensvilleTN37135
1012805Foxen Canyon2479 Santa Barbara LnFranklinTN37069
184500Grove8186 Heirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
404000Heritage Chase Condos228 4Th Ave N #3FranklinTN37064
475000Castleberry Farm7145 Locksley LnFairviewTN37062
739900Stephens Valley52 Glenrock DrNashvilleTN37221
274000Ridgeport1899 Portway RdSpring HillTN37174
16200005350 Leipers Creek RdFranklinTN37064
67500Brentwood Hills5110 W Concord RdBrentwoodTN37027
122500Brentwood Hills1307 Robert E Lee LnBrentwoodTN37027
119500Brentwood Hills5113 W Concord RdBrentwoodTN37027
450000Brentwood Hills1209 Brentwood LnFranklinTN37067
490000Brentwood Hills5111 W Concord RdBrentwoodTN37027
655000Westhaven523 Ardmore PlaceFranklinTN37064
410000Commons @ Gateway1415 Moher BlvdFranklinTN37069
481643Mcdaniel Estates7028 Balcolm CtCollege GroveTN37046
1599900Governors Club5 Winged Foot PlaceBrentwoodTN37027
729000Westhaven2007 Erwin StFranklinTN37064
749005Highlands @ Ladd Park1013 Cumberland Valley DrFranklinTN37064
425000Dallas Downs2267 Winder CirFranklinTN37064
130000Stonebrook850 Stonebrook BlvdNolensvilleTN37135
355000Rogersshire702 Amhearst CtFranklinTN37064
254150Petra Commons233 Mary Ann CirSpring HillTN37174
500570Tollgate Village2217 Maytown CirThompsons StationTN37179
852444Mcdaniel Farms6800 Chatterton DrCollege GroveTN37046
490000Gipson Hill1500 Coleman RdFranklinTN37064
268000Mckays Mill1011 Park Run DrFranklinTN37067
965000Rev2216 Grey Cliff DrFranklinTN37064
538000Foxboro816 Steeplechase DrBrentwoodTN37027
730000Eudaily Lanieve Estate6665 Eudailey-Covington RdCollege GroveTN37046
367000Morningside7101 Sunrise CirFranklinTN37067
628000Cross Creek221 Vantage WayFranklinTN37067
525000Bent Creek1283 Maybelle PassNolensvilleTN37135
405000Baker D C3569 Carothers PkwyFranklinTN37067
539000Amelia Park1037 Amelia Park DrFranklinTN37067
276100Falls Grove6732 Edgemore DrCollege GroveTN37046
744463Brooksbank Estates408 Barony CtNolensvilleTN37135
6000004432 Pratt LnFranklinTN37064
1559000Witherspoon1414 Newhaven DrBrentwoodTN37027
580000Mcdaniel Estates7114 Blondell WayCollege GroveTN37046
680000Highlands @ Ladd Park303 Beamon DrFranklinTN37064
419900Southgate112 Confederate DrFranklinTN37064
585000505 Franklin RdFranklinTN37069
280000Dallas Downs128 Middleboro CirFranklinTN37064
525000Bent Creek7028 Fishing Creek RdNolensvilleTN37135
465000Tollgate Village2892 Americus DrThompsons StationTN37179
384000Buckner Crossing1078 Nealcrest CirSpring HillTN37174
492990Tollgate Village2213 Maytown CirThompsons StationTN37179
340000Windsor Park @ Fieldstone Farms31 Holland Park LnFranklinTN37069
483500Fields Of Canterbury2611 Bramblewood LnThompsons StationTN37179
572067Riverbluff2001 Cabell DrFranklinTN37064
2150000The Governors Club230 Governors WayBrentwoodTN37027
339900Cumberland Estates1045 Brayden DrFairviewTN37062
1308142Westhaven4012 Hathaway StFranklinTN37064
647457Highlands @ Ladd Park2001 Largo CtFranklinTN37064
871400Kings Chapel4600 Majestic Meadows DrArringtonTN37014
625000Cool Springs East450 Tinnan AveFranklinTN37067
620000Tollgate3109 Hazelton DrThompsons StationTN37179
620000Willowick7025 Willowick DrBrentwoodTN37027
865000Taramore9505 Wexcroft DrBrentwoodTN37027
500000Stream Valley103 Crystal Falls CirFranklinTN37064
1500007816 Oscar Green RdPrimm SpringsTN38476
430000Walnut Ridge305 Dogwood CtBrentwoodTN37027
467595Brixworth1694 Lantana DrSpring HillTN37174
634900Highlands @ Ladd Park242 Rich CirFranklinTN37064
744620Scales FarmsteadSpruell DrNolensvilleTN37135
600000Concord Crossing9719 Turnbridge CtBrentwoodTN37027
231000Brentwood Pointe1023 Brentwood PointeBrentwoodTN37027
408000River Rest2004 Boxwood DrFranklinTN37069
374000Lockwood Glen508 Cobert LnFranklinTN37064
670000Brenthaven8112 Hilldale DrBrentwoodTN37027
496500Ashton Park1138 Frenchtown LnFranklinTN37067
865200@ Pleasant Hill5 Angel TrBrentwoodTN37027
325000Meadowgreen Acres220 Meadowgreen DrFranklinTN37069
900000Chenoweth9485 Ashford PlaceBrentwoodTN37027
485000Woods @ Burberry Glen1893 Abbey Wood DrNolensvilleTN37135
262500Sutton Pl @ Dogwood Hills7104 Sutton PlFairviewTN37062
1477410Croop2654 Mclemore RdFranklinTN37064
775000Whitehall Farms515 Leanne WayFranklinTN37069
484660Waters Edge4025 Flowing Creek DrFranklinTN37064
530000Waters Edge7019 Headwaters DrFranklinTN37064
299900Aspen Grove3201 Aspen Grove Dr #C-6BrentwoodTN37027
794900Westhaven421 Wild Elm StFranklinTN37064
429125Brixworth1682 Lantana DrSpring HillTN37174
1437000Westhaven819 Stonewater BlvdFranklinTN37064
175000Orleans Est Condos1607 Granville RdFranklinTN37064
909142Foxen Canyon2503 Santa Barbara LnFranklinTN37069
225000Fieldstone Farms912 Idlewild CtFranklinTN37069
714900Stephens Valley123 Glenrock DrNashvilleTN37221
669000Brookfield9653 Radiant Jewel CtBrentwoodTN37027
175000Tohrner & Cannon Addn1128 Park StFranklinTN37064
958000Highlands552 Grand Oaks DrBrentwoodTN37027
669900Stephens Valley229 Stephens Valley BlvdNashvilleTN37221
442000Cool Springs East500 Hodges CtFranklinTN37067
462720Fields Of Canterbury2619 Bramblewood LnThompsons StationTN37179
875000Westhaven1544 Fleetwood DrFranklinTN37064
1230000Stockett Creek4505 Ballow LnNashvilleTN37221
477500Fields Of Canterbury3034 Callaway Park PlaceThompsons StationTN37179
620000Cross Creek414 Cross Creek CtFranklinTN37067
350000Mckays Mill1221 Limerick LnFranklinTN37067
6100001358 Hunter RdFranklinTN37064
759010Summerlyn2053 Belsford LnNolensvilleTN37135
608000Westhaven3066 Hathaway StFranklinTN37064
1099900Grove8925 Calendula LnCollege GroveTN37046
361000Twin Oaks1516 Birchwood CirFranklinTN37064
450900Wades Grove6003 Spade DrSpring HillTN37174
447900Brixworth1093 Brixworth DrSpring HillTN37174
875000Rev640 Burghley LnFranklinTN37064
345000Fieldstone Farms9039 Tarrington LnFranklinTN37069
511500Cherry Grove1040 Fitzroy CirSpring HillTN37174
545000Polk Place275 Noah DrFranklinTN37064
2895500Grove8134 Heirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
429000Belshire1042 Cantwell PlaceSpring HillTN37174
439500Royal Oaks210 Cambridge PlFranklinTN37067
571000Ashton Park1023 Eden Park DrFranklinTN37067
417000Brixworth2834 Kaye DrThompsons StationTN37179
710000Clovercroft Preserve9204 Stepping Stone DrFranklinTN37067
584620Scales Farmstead1800 Apperley DrNolensvilleTN37135
750000The Bonbrook9623 Brunswick DrBrentwoodTN37027
355000Crossing @ Wades Grove1028 Aenon CirSpring HillTN37174
619000Berry Farms Town Center5002 Captain Freeman PkwyFranklinTN37064
685100Bridgemore Village3238 Pleasantville Brdg RdThompsons StationTN37179
207000Grove8564 Heirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
509900Cherry Grove1044 Alice Springs CirSpring HillTN37174
462500Oakhall1641 Highfield LnBrentwoodTN37027
312000River Rest136 Boxwood DrFranklinTN37069
745000Chenoweth9441 Smithson LnBrentwoodTN37027
634000Willowmet2058 Willowmet LnBrentwoodTN37027

