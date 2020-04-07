Tropical Smoothie Cafe held its Spring Hill Chamber ribbon cutting on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Spring Hill’s menu boasts bold, flavorful smoothies – like the Island Green® and Sunrise Sunset™ – with a healthy appeal, all made-to-order with quality ingredients. Real fruits, veggies, and juices just taste better!

Visit them at 1017 Crossings Blvd to join in on the fun or call at (770) 821-1900 to place an order now!

LOCATION

1017 Crossings Blvd

Spring Hill, TN 37174

(770) 821-1900



WEBSITE

Tropicalsmoothiecafe.com

CONNECT

Facebook

In response to COVID-19, Tropical Smoothie Cafe are taking extra precautions. According to their site:

“In some circumstances, you can still enter and place your order, but we ask that you consume all products off-premise. We will be packaging all orders as carryout. We are still open for online ordering and delivery, and look forward to serving you in those platforms.

Additionally, our incredible franchise owners have educated crew members on the symptoms of COVID-19 and how it spreads, and have increased the cleaning and sanitizing procedures for their cafes.”