Real Estate Property Transfers in Franklin for June 16, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See property transfers in Franklin, Tennessee, for June 16-20, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,056,000Pray Pb 74 Pg 701159 Carter StFranklin37064
$1,200,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec34 Pb 66 Pg 1082025 Hornsby DrFranklin37064
$1,197,179Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1068013 Atlee CtFranklin37067
$935,000Keystone Sec 3 Pb 28 Pg 861782 Masters DrFranklin37064
$1,454,000217 5th Ave SFranklin37064
$590,000Falcon Creek Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 1362104 Melody DrFranklin37067
$825,000River Club Est Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 1041143 Carnton LnFranklin37064
$344,000Cadet Homes Pb 4 Pg 35120 Cadet LnFranklin37064
$605,000Fieldstone Farms Sec Y Pb 21 Pg 1459006 Tarrington LnFranklin37069
$730,000Founders Pointe Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 63502 Sharpe DrFranklin37064
$975,000Forrest Crossing Sec 11 Pb 23 Pg 1411405 Governors Ridge CtFranklin37064
$633,500Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 25 Pg 5411 Orchid TrlFranklin37064
$987,000Sturbridge Pointe Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 85108 Sturbridge DrFranklin37064
$1,074,390Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1252006 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$635,000Mckays Mill Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 1251016 Market StFranklin37067
$885,000Temple Hills Sec 4 Pb 6 Pg 108122 Troon CtFranklin37069
$999,999Ivy Glen Sec 2 Pb 23 Pg 128404 Doe RidgeFranklin37067
$850,0001428 Adams StFranklin37064
$625,000Maplewood Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 13202 Crestlawn PlFranklin37064
$790,000Stream Valley Sec 9 Pb 64 Pg 214019 Mossy Rock LnFranklin37064
$730,000Founders Pointe Sec 8 Pb 25 Pg 27312 Millhouse DrFranklin37064
$1,650,000Westhaven Sec 18 Pb 47 Pg 102727 Stonewater BlvdFranklin37064
$1,070,000Westhaven Sec43 Pb 63 Pg 32720 Shelley LnFranklin37064
$1,537,990Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1477031 Southvale BlvdFranklin37064
$1,094,500Montpier Farms Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 961001 Dickinson LnFranklin37069
$1,480,000Worthington Sec 2 Pb 18 Pg 1381916 Springcroft DrFranklin37067
$745,000Spencer Hall Sec 4 Pb 25 Pg 1483145 Vera Valley RdFranklin37064
$1,400,0004038 Trinity RdFranklin37067
$1,026,000Highlands At Ladd Park Section 04 Pb 48 Pg 71336 Alfred Ladd Rd EFranklin37064
$814,000Fieldstone Farms Sec D-2 Pb 18 Pg 1232113 Wimbledon CirFranklin37064
$420,000Berry Farms Town Center Condos Pb 7000 Pg 1056051 Rural Plains Cir 203Franklin37064
$200,000Premier Bus Park Condos Pb 2476 Pg 337256 Seaboard Ln #c102Franklin37067
$1,120,000Westhaven Sec 11 Pb 40 Pg 21446 Wire Grass LnFranklin37064
$2,600,0006446 Temple RdFranklin37069
$350,000Riverview Park Sec 5-b Pb 8 Pg 109609 Riverview DrFranklin37064
$1,022,000Cheswicke Farm Sec 6 Pb 28 Pg 141378 Logans CirFranklin37067
$500,000Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 1031304 Mallard DrFranklin37064
$610,000Maplewood Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 13301 Jennette PlFranklin37064
$1,075,000Tap Root Hills Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 1093038 Farmhouse DrFranklin37067
$1,500,000Jackson Charles Pb 50 Pg 1384419 Bagsby LnFranklin37064
$2,522,500Legends Ridge Sec 6 Pb 26 Pg 11673 Legends Crest DrFranklin37069
$1,780,000Jenkins W R Pb 55 Pg 3412 Boyd Mill AveFranklin37064
$1,225,000Albany Pointe Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 1212160 Albany DrFranklin37067
$1,400,000Westhaven Sec 28 Pb 54 Pg 150219 Fitzgerald StFranklin37064
$800,000Polk Place Sec 4 Pb 23 Pg 5185 Polk Place DrFranklin37064
$1,295,000Stream Valley Sec 9 Pb 64 Pg 215028 Rockport AveFranklin37064
$615,000Maplewood Sec 3 Pb 9 Pg 83649 Watson Branch DrFranklin37064
$581,140Simmons Ridge Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 1235000 Gracious DrFranklin37064
$615,000Smithson Dorris Pb 35 Pg 874424 N Chapel RdFranklin37067
$482,640Simmons Ridge Sec4 Pb 69 Pg 1182091 Orangery DrFranklin37067
$1,144,000Stags Leap Sec 1 Pb 47 Pg 1241011 Sattui CtFranklin37064
$515,000Forrest Crossing Bus Ctr101 Forrest Crossing Blvd #108-bFranklin,37064

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here