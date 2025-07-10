Real Estate Property Transfers in Franklin for June 16, 2025

See property transfers in Franklin, Tennessee, for June 16-20, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,056,000
|Pray Pb 74 Pg 70
|1159 Carter St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,200,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec34 Pb 66 Pg 108
|2025 Hornsby Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,197,179
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|8013 Atlee Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$935,000
|Keystone Sec 3 Pb 28 Pg 86
|1782 Masters Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,454,000
|217 5th Ave S
|Franklin
|37064
|$590,000
|Falcon Creek Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 136
|2104 Melody Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$825,000
|River Club Est Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 104
|1143 Carnton Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$344,000
|Cadet Homes Pb 4 Pg 35
|120 Cadet Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$605,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Y Pb 21 Pg 145
|9006 Tarrington Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$730,000
|Founders Pointe Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 63
|502 Sharpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$975,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 11 Pb 23 Pg 141
|1405 Governors Ridge Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$633,500
|Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 25 Pg 5
|411 Orchid Trl
|Franklin
|37064
|$987,000
|Sturbridge Pointe Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 85
|108 Sturbridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,074,390
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|2006 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$635,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 125
|1016 Market St
|Franklin
|37067
|$885,000
|Temple Hills Sec 4 Pb 6 Pg 108
|122 Troon Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$999,999
|Ivy Glen Sec 2 Pb 23 Pg 128
|404 Doe Ridge
|Franklin
|37067
|$850,000
|1428 Adams St
|Franklin
|37064
|$625,000
|Maplewood Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 13
|202 Crestlawn Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$790,000
|Stream Valley Sec 9 Pb 64 Pg 21
|4019 Mossy Rock Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$730,000
|Founders Pointe Sec 8 Pb 25 Pg 27
|312 Millhouse Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,650,000
|Westhaven Sec 18 Pb 47 Pg 102
|727 Stonewater Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,070,000
|Westhaven Sec43 Pb 63 Pg 32
|720 Shelley Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,537,990
|Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147
|7031 Southvale Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,094,500
|Montpier Farms Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 96
|1001 Dickinson Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,480,000
|Worthington Sec 2 Pb 18 Pg 138
|1916 Springcroft Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$745,000
|Spencer Hall Sec 4 Pb 25 Pg 148
|3145 Vera Valley Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,400,000
|4038 Trinity Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,026,000
|Highlands At Ladd Park Section 04 Pb 48 Pg 71
|336 Alfred Ladd Rd E
|Franklin
|37064
|$814,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec D-2 Pb 18 Pg 123
|2113 Wimbledon Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$420,000
|Berry Farms Town Center Condos Pb 7000 Pg 105
|6051 Rural Plains Cir 203
|Franklin
|37064
|$200,000
|Premier Bus Park Condos Pb 2476 Pg 337
|256 Seaboard Ln #c102
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,120,000
|Westhaven Sec 11 Pb 40 Pg 21
|446 Wire Grass Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,600,000
|6446 Temple Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$350,000
|Riverview Park Sec 5-b Pb 8 Pg 109
|609 Riverview Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,022,000
|Cheswicke Farm Sec 6 Pb 28 Pg 141
|378 Logans Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$500,000
|Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 103
|1304 Mallard Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$610,000
|Maplewood Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 13
|301 Jennette Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,075,000
|Tap Root Hills Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 109
|3038 Farmhouse Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,500,000
|Jackson Charles Pb 50 Pg 138
|4419 Bagsby Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,522,500
|Legends Ridge Sec 6 Pb 26 Pg 11
|673 Legends Crest Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,780,000
|Jenkins W R Pb 55 Pg 3
|412 Boyd Mill Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,225,000
|Albany Pointe Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 121
|2160 Albany Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,400,000
|Westhaven Sec 28 Pb 54 Pg 150
|219 Fitzgerald St
|Franklin
|37064
|$800,000
|Polk Place Sec 4 Pb 23 Pg 5
|185 Polk Place Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,295,000
|Stream Valley Sec 9 Pb 64 Pg 21
|5028 Rockport Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$615,000
|Maplewood Sec 3 Pb 9 Pg 83
|649 Watson Branch Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$581,140
|Simmons Ridge Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 123
|5000 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$615,000
|Smithson Dorris Pb 35 Pg 87
|4424 N Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$482,640
|Simmons Ridge Sec4 Pb 69 Pg 118
|2091 Orangery Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,144,000
|Stags Leap Sec 1 Pb 47 Pg 124
|1011 Sattui Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$515,000
|Forrest Crossing Bus Ctr
|101 Forrest Crossing Blvd #108-b
|Franklin,
|37064
