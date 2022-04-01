What’s New to Streaming in April 2022

By
Michael Carpenter
-
What's New to Streaming in June 2020 rs

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this April 2022 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu.

Coming to Netflix in April 2022

1Coming to Netflix in April 2022

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of April 2022. Highlights this month include Ozark: Season 4 Part 2, Elite: Season 5, Anatomy of a Scandal, Heartstopper, and Along for the Ride. READ MORE

amazon prime video

2Coming to Prime Video in April 2022

Spring is underway, and Prime Video is refreshing your feed with all new Original content. This month Josh Brolin stars in thrilling Western Outer Range! Here’s what’s coming to Prime Video in April 2022. READ MORE

hulu logo

3Everything Coming to Hulu in April 2022

From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in April 2022. READ MORE

Everything Coming to Disney Plus

4Everything Coming to Disney Plus in April 2022

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in April 2022. READ MORE

hbo max

5Coming to HBO Max in April 2022

This April, HBO Max brings a diverse slate of award-winning thrillers, mysteries, and fantasy series that fans will love, not just watch. Highlights include The Flight Attendant, A Black Lady Sketch Show, Barry, The Survivor, We Own This City, and more. READ MORE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here