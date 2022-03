Coming to Netflix in April 2022

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of April 2022. Highlights this month include Ozark: Season 4 Part 2, Elite: Season 5, Anatomy of a Scandal, Heartstopper, and Along for the Ride.

Coming Soon to Netflix

Hold Tight 🇵🇱 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Taming of The Shrew 🇵🇱 — NETFLIX FILM

April 1

A Cinderella Story

Abby Hatcher: Season 2

Any Given Sunday

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood — NETFLIX FILM

Argo

Battle: Freestyle 🇳🇴 — NETFLIX FILM

Blade

Blade II

Blade: Trinity

Blow

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Captain Nova 🇳🇱 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Catch and Release

Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain 🇰🇷 — NETFLIX COMEDY

CoComelon: Season 5

Delta Farce

Eagle Eye

Forever Out of My League 🇮🇹 — NETFLIX FILM

Four Brothers

Full Metal Jacket

Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Grown Ups

Heartland Season 14

Her

How to Train Your Dragon

Inception

Love Actually

Molly’s Game

Monster-in-Law

New York Minute

Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 1: Summer of Fun

Puss in Boots

Rumor Has It…

Saving Private Ryan

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Shrek Forever After

Something’s Gotta Give

The Blind Side

The Bubble — NETFLIX FILM

The Last Bus 🇬🇧 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Nut Job

The Rental

The Ring

Tomorrow 🇰🇷 — NETFLIX SERIES

Trivia Quest — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes daily)

We The Animals

April 4

Better Call Saul: Season 5

April 5

Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy — NETFLIX COMEDY

April 6

Furioza 🇵🇱 — NETFLIX FILM

Green Mothers’ Club 🇰🇷 — NETFLIX SERIES

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story 🇬🇧 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Michela Giraud: the Truth, I Swear! 🇮🇹 — NETFLIX COMEDY

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

April 7

Queen of the South: Season 5

Return to Space — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star 🇿🇦 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

April 8

Barbie It Takes Two: Season 1

Dancing on Glass 🇪🇸 — NETFLIX FILM

Dirty Lines 🇳🇱 — NETFLIX SERIES

Elite: Season 5 🇪🇸 — NETFLIX SERIES

Green Eggs and Ham: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Metal Lords — NETFLIX FILM

Tiger & Bunny 2 🇯🇵 — NETFLIX ANIME

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations 🇰🇷 — NETFLIX FILM

April 9

My Liberation Notes 🇰🇷 — NETFLIX SERIES

Our Blues 🇰🇷 — NETFLIX SERIES

April 10

The Call

Nightcrawler

April 12

Hard Cell 🇬🇧 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Creature Cases — NETFLIX FAMILY

April 13

Almost Happy: Season 2 🇦🇷 — NETFLIX SERIES

Our Great National Parks — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Smother-in-Law 🇧🇷 — NETFLIX SERIES

Today We Fix the World 🇦🇷 — NETFLIX FILM

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

April 14

Ultraman: Season 2 🇯🇵 — NETFLIX ANIME

April 15

Anatomy of a Scandal 🇬🇧 — NETFLIX SERIES

Choose or Die — NETFLIX FILM

Heirs to the Land 🇪🇸 — NETFLIX SERIES

Mai 🇮🇳 — NETFLIX SERIES

One Piece Film Z

Strawberry Shortcake Berry in the Big City: Season 1

April 16

LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission: Seasons 1-4

Man of God 🇳🇬 — NETFLIX FILM

Ouija: Origin of Evil

Van Helsing: Season 5

April 19

Battle Kitty — NETFLIX FAMILY

Pacific Rim: The Black: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

April 20

The Marked Heart 🇨🇴 — NETFLIX SERIES

Russian Doll: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Turning Point 🇮🇹 — NETFLIX FILM

Yakamoz S-245 🇹🇷 — NETFLIX SERIES

April 21

All About Gila 🇪🇸 — NETFLIX COMEDY

He’s Expecting 🇯🇵 — NETFLIX SERIES

April 22

Along for the Ride — NETFLIX FILM

Heartstopper 🇬🇧 — NETFLIX SERIES

Selling Sunset: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Seven Lives of Lea 🇫🇷 — NETFLIX SERIES

April 25

Big Eyes

April 26

David Spade: Nothing Personal — NETFLIX COMEDY

April 27

Bullsh*t The Game Show — NETFLIX SERIES

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Key Art)

Silverton Siege 🇿🇦 — NETFLIX FILM

April 28

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles — NETFLIX FAMILY

Bubble 🇯🇵 — NETFLIX ANIME

April 29