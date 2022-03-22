Everything Coming to Disney Plus in April 2022

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in April 2022.

April 1

Herbie: Fully Loaded

Better Nate Than Ever – Premiere

April 6

Moon Knight – Episode 2

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 8 “Home School”

April 8

Chasing Mavericks

Jordan Rides The Bus

Silly Little Game

Four Days In October

Fernando Nation

April 13

Scrat Tales – Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Moon Knight – Episode 3

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 9 “Raging Bully”

April 20

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Season 1 Finale – Episode 10 “Old Towne Road”

Moon Knight – Episode 4

April 22

Polar Bear – Premiere

Bear Witness – Premiere

Explorer: The Last Tepui – Premiere

The one-hour special streams on Earth Day, Friday, April 22nd.

The Biggest Little Farm: The Return – Premiere

The 30-minute special streams on Earth Day, Friday, April 22nd.

April 27