Everything Coming to Disney Plus in April 2022

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in April 2022.
April 1
- Herbie: Fully Loaded
- Better Nate Than Ever – Premiere
April 6
- Moon Knight – Episode 2
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 8 “Home School”
April 8
- Chasing Mavericks
- Jordan Rides The Bus
- Silly Little Game
- Four Days In October
- Fernando Nation
April 13
- Scrat Tales – Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
- Moon Knight – Episode 3
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 9 “Raging Bully”
April 20
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Season 1 Finale – Episode 10 “Old Towne Road”
- Moon Knight – Episode 4
April 22
- Polar Bear – Premiere
- Bear Witness – Premiere
- Explorer: The Last Tepui – Premiere
- The one-hour special streams on Earth Day, Friday, April 22nd.
- The Biggest Little Farm: The Return – Premiere
- The 30-minute special streams on Earth Day, Friday, April 22nd.
April 27
- Sketchbook – Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
- Moon Knight – Episode 5