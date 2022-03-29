Spring is underway, and Prime Video is refreshing your feed with all new Original content. This month Josh Brolin stars in thrilling Western Outer Range! Here’s what’s coming to Prime Video in April 2022.

April 1

The Outlaws, Season 1 (2022)

Luxe Listings Sydney, Season 2 (2022)

Cast Away (2000)

Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

Con Air (1997)

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

Bringing Down the House (2003)

Unbreakable (2000)

Date Night (2010)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

Good Morning, Vietnam (1987)

The Watch (2012)

Rushmore (1999)

Armageddon (1998)

The Hot Chick (2002)

Signs (2002)

Brown Sugar (2002)

Garden State (2004)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)

The Recruit (2003)

Cedar Rapids (2011)

The Joy Luck Club (1993)

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005)

The Color of Money (1986)

Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Knowing (2009)

The Spy Next Door (2021)

The Bank Job (2008)

Steve Jobs: The Man In the Machine (2015)

The Bodyguard (2008)

Deadfall (2013)

Compliance (2012)

Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)

Ong Bak – The Thai Warrior (2005)

Benny and Joon (1993)

Fargo (1996)

Saved! (2004)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2002)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

Lions for Lambs (2007)

Carrie (1976)

The Woman in Red (1984)

Raging Bull (1980)

Bull Durham (1988)

Blow Out (1981)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

Be Cool (2005)

The Idolmaker (1980)

Jet Li’s Fearless (2006)

Braveheart (1995)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Pineapple Express (2008)

District 9 (2009)

April 7

Laura Pausini – Pleased to Meet You (2022)

April 8

All The Old Knives (2022)

Do, Re & Mi – Birdie Bowl Concert Part 5 (2022)

April 15

Outer Range, Season 1 (2022)

Verdict, Season 1 (2022)

April 22

A Very British Scandal, Season 2 (2022)

April 28

Bang Bang Baby, Season 1 (2022)

April 29