Master Your Game

It’s that time of the year again. The Master’s tournament is scheduled for April 7th -10th at Augusta National in Augusta, GA.

One of four major championships in professional golf, or commonly known as the championship of championships, Augusta National is where we’ve seen favorites from Tiger Woods to Dustin Johnson dominate and change the game. With plenty of lush green courses to enjoy and competitive play, we’re in for a weekend of great golf to watch.

The Master’s Tournament

Started by Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts in 1934, Augusta National has been the host of the Master’s tournament since.

The traditions run deep with this major championship and several generations of golfers have met here to test their skills and compete for the coveted title.

This year, Play It Again Sports is proud to sponsor Tom Hoge. Tom is from Fargo, North Dakota, and recently won the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2022. Tom bought his first set of clubs at Play It Again Sports and we’re excited to see how far up the leaderboard he progresses!

The Driver Swing

Feeling inspired to get together with your buddies for a quick round? We don’t blame you. Here are some tips to help you turn up the heat and master your driver swing…

The driver. A club most of us have a love-hate relationship with. Nothing beats getting out there and blasting the ball a mile down the fairway, but when you hit the ball poorly all bets are off.

Grip and Stance

Grip the club properly with an overlapping, interlocking grip. The club will sit diagonally between the first and second joint of the index finger. Place your feet slightly wider than your shoulders for a tee shot with a driver. Your driver stance should feel athletic and powerful.

Bend your knees, lean forward, and allow your arms to hang down. Grip your driver and get ready to swing.

Ball Position

The ball should lie left of center toward the inside of your front foot. With a driver, you’ll want the ball to be closer to your front fit to promote swinging up at the ball and maximizing the launch angle. With the variety of golf ball options, try foam balls for year round training.

Aim

Check where you’re aiming by comparing where your clubface is squared off to an object that’s a few feet in front of your tee shot.

The Backswing

Move the club back by making a shoulder turn around your spine. Imagine dragging your club along the ground as you do this to maximize your shoulder turn before flexing your wrists into the rest of your swing. Once your shoulders are fully rotated, your wrists should complete their flex to end at around 90 degrees.

If you’re right-handed your left arm will be straight and your right arm will have a bend in it. Make sure you keep your left arm straight and don’t bend your elbow! Power in the golf swing comes from maintaining width. The opposite is true if you’re left-handed.

The Downswing

Start the downswing by rotating your hips and shoulders. Your arms will naturally follow. Hold off on straightening your wrists until you’re lower in your downswing and keep your movement smooth.

A general rule of thumb with the driver is to swing as hard you can and hold on for the ride!

April 1 – April 16: Soft Case Golf Travel Bag Sale

Ready to hit the links but need a travel bag? Stop in and pick out your gently used soft case golf travel bag to keep your clubs and equipment safe as you travel to your favorite golf destination.

April 1 – 16, 2022, enjoy 10% Off Gently Used Soft Case Golf Bags at Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville!

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood

1701 Mallory Lane, Suite 350

Brentwood, TN 37027

615-661-1107

[email protected]

Hours: Monday – Friday: 10 – 8; Saturday: 10 – 6; Sunday: 12 – 5

Play It Again Sports ~ Hendersonville

201 North Anderson Lane, Suite 300

Hendersonville, TN 37075

615-822-6633

[email protected]

Hours: Monday – Friday: 10 – 8; Saturday: 10 – 6; Sunday: 12 – 5

