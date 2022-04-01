Nashville-Made Canned Cocktail Supporting Musicians Now Available In Liquor Stores Across Tennessee

Among the crowded shelves of hard seltzers, there are few made with real spirits and even fewer designed to support a cause. Country Luau is hitting store shelves across Tennessee and will be available to 38 states via e-commerce by mid-April. The next state on the rollout schedule is Arkansas, with distribution scheduled to start this May, followed by Texas shortly thereafter. Country Luau is a fresh addition to the ready-to-drink beverage space, offering canned cocktails made with premium spirits that give back 2% of annual sales to musicians and the nonprofit organizations that support them.

Country Luau is named for the environment it strives to create–– an inclusive good time where friends and strangers alike can relax and enjoy each other’s company. Inspired by the vibrant storytelling of country music and the laid-back vibe of the luau, this brand’s welcoming ethos is designed for those who take their cocktails seriously, but not themselves.

Instead of using malt liquor, or dextrose, as the base of its beverages, Country Luau chooses real premium spirits: 11x distilled vodka, tequila from the Mexican highlands, and pure white rum from Florida.

Each 12-ounce can is highly sessionable at 5% alcohol volume (made to set the stage for meaningful conversation, not the karaoke performance you won’t remember tomorrow). All of Country Luau’s products are light-bodied and refreshing, certified gluten-free and contain only two grams of sugar and 100 calories.

Country Luau’s unique flavor combinations are bold but balanced, focused on marrying nostalgic and modern flavors. The line currently includes four different tropical twists on classic profiles, including Strawberry Daq Shack, Yuzu Ranch Water, Mango Mosa and Pineapple Jalapen-Y’all.

Founder and CEO Adam Kost is a beverage industry veteran with over 20 years of experience in marketing national and international brands including Heineken, Dos Equis, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlua, Malibu Rum, The Glenlivet, Dulce Vida Tequila, and Waterloo Sparkling Water.

“I knew when I had the opportunity to create my own brand, I would intentionally design it to give back,” Kost explains.

Country Luau is produced in Nashville, TN –– Music City, USA. The city is filled with artists and musicians of all stripes who inspire their communities. Music matters to Country Luau because it encompasses the essence of the brand.

Country Luau’s Mixed for Music program invites professional musicians to apply for grants all year long. The grant program aims to aid anyone working towards becoming a professional musician, whether it be the costs of equipment, transportation, studio time, or anything else barring hopefuls from entering the music scene.

Its branding pays homage to both parts of its name. Its logo depicts a bull skull encompassed by a lasso and tropical flowers and foliage.

Country Luau is now available at independent liquor stores and select bars and restaurants throughout Tennessee. It will also be available statewide in Arkansas in early May and throughout Texas later this spring. Single flavor four packs retail for $12.99 and variety six packs retail $16.99. Both will be available via e-commerce in 38 states in April. To learn more about Country Luau, visit countryluau.com.