Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1. Mule Day in Columbia
Friday – Sunday, Apr. 1-3
Downtown Columbia, Columbia
Mule Day is back after two years of cancellations. The annual event in Columbia includes a parade, entertainment, and more.
Find more information here.
2. Depot Dash 5K
Saturday, Apr. 2, 8 am
Preservation Park, 1600 Thompson Station’s Road, Thompson’s Station
It’s the inaugural Depot Dash 5k that takes place on Saturday, April 2 at 8 am at Preservation Park in Thompson’s Station. There will also be a kids Fun Run around the bottom portion of the park. 5k admission $25- includes t-shirt and kids Fun Run- $10 includes a medal.
Find more information here.
3. Nunsense at Williamson County Performing Arts Center
Friday – Sunday, Apr. 1-3,
Williamson County Performing Arts Center, 112 Everbright Ave, Franklin
The Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park and Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) are excited to announce the cast and creative team for Nunsense. Performances will take place on April 1, 2022, at 7:30 p.m., April 2, 2022, at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 2:30
After an accidental poisoning, the Little Sisters of Hoboken are in dire need of funds to bury their dearly departed. In a frantic effort to “right their wrongs,” ballet-loving Sister Mary Leo, street-wise Sister Robert Anne, befuddled Sister Mary Amnesia, the Mother Superior Sister Mary Regina, and mistress of the novices Sister Mary Hubert decide that the best way to raise the money is to put on a variety show.
Buy tickets here.
4. Arbor Day Celebration at Brentwood Library
Saturday, Apr. 2, 11 am – 1 pm
John P. Holt Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
The City of Brentwood Tree Board will hold its annual Arbor Day Celebration on Saturday, April 2, at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library from 11 am till 1 pm. The celebration will include children’s activities and several environmental-related vendors. The Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department will also participate with a fire engine for kids to check out. Free ice cream will be provided by Bradley’s Creamery food truck and Middle Tennessee Electric Cooperation is always a popular sponsor that provides free hot dogs. Free tree seedlings will be distributed and local art studio, Spark Art, will be conducting tree-friendly art projects.
5. Van Gogh Immersive Experience
Friday- Sunday, Apr. 1-3
101 N James M Campbell Boulevard, Columbia
The highly anticipated Immersive Van Gogh exhibit is opening at Lighthouse ArtSpace in Nashville (4416 Ridgefield Way) on Thursday, March 24. Immersive Van Gogh Nashville will run through June 19, 2022.
Ticket prices start at $39.99 ($24.99 for children 16 or younger), with timed and flexible ticket options available.
Visit immersivevangogh.com to learn more.