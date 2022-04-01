Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

3. Nunsense at Williamson County Performing Arts Center

Friday – Sunday, Apr. 1-3,

Williamson County Performing Arts Center, 112 Everbright Ave, Franklin

The Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park and Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) are excited to announce the cast and creative team for Nunsense. Performances will take place on April 1, 2022, at 7:30 p.m., April 2, 2022, at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 2:30

After an accidental poisoning, the Little Sisters of Hoboken are in dire need of funds to bury their dearly departed. In a frantic effort to “right their wrongs,” ballet-loving Sister Mary Leo, street-wise Sister Robert Anne, befuddled Sister Mary Amnesia, the Mother Superior Sister Mary Regina, and mistress of the novices Sister Mary Hubert decide that the best way to raise the money is to put on a variety show.

Buy tickets here.