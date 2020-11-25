Foam Golf Balls Keep You Playing Throughout the Year!

Foam practice balls should be part of your golfing arsenal.

It takes consistent practice to master the sport, and sometimes making it out to the course isn’t an option.

Foam practice balls are a favorite among golfers due to their ability to be used in tight spaces, like your home or backyard because they are lighter and cannot travel the same long distances that traditional golf balls can.

And as winter approaches, having the ability to practice at home in a smaller space will be a game changer for continuing to master your game.

Cost is another factor. Your dollar will go farther with foam balls compared to traditional balls, making foam balls ideal for practice. And in comparison to plastic practice balls, you won’t have to worry about the foam balls busting or deforming.

Foam balls are your best bet for durable, affordable practice balls.

Foam golf balls can also be used with drivers and woods, as well as irons and wedges.

Where Can You Play and Train in Williamson County?



The Franklin Bridge Golf Club is a great public golf course option in Williamson County.

Located just south of Nashville in Franklin, TN, this championship course is 6,968 yards, with stunning views of the Harpeth River for 9 of the 18 holes. The Franklin Bridge Golf Club also offers private and group lessons, and is home to a great restaurant worth checking out. And the best part is that The Franklin Bridge Golf Club is open to the public! No membership is required to play at this highly regarded golf club.

Williamson County Parks and Recreation also offers year-round golf lessons and training for

children and adults.

Play it Again Sports ~ Brentwood has plenty of golf ball options to get you swinging. Browse their selection of Izzo Callaway Foam Practice Balls, at the HOT BUY price of $12.99 as well as the traditional Reload Proline Premium Mix Balls, at the HOT BUY price of $19.99 during their Black Friday Blockbuster 9 (NINE!) Day Sale. (Sunday, November 22nd – November 30th, 2020)

Stop Into Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood for NEW and Gently Used Golf Options:

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood

1701 Mallory Lane, Suite 350

Brentwood, TN 37027

615-661-1107

Website: www.PlayItAgainSportsBrentwood.com

Email: [email protected]

Facebook: playitagainbrentwood

Instagram: brentwoodpias

Hours: Monday – Friday: 10:00 am – 7:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm; Sunday: 12:00pm – 5:00 pm

