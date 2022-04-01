Top 15 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Brentwood for March 7, 2022

See the top 15 most expensive property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for March 7-11, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $6,000,000 Witherspoon Sec4 9252 Lehigh Dr Brentwood 37027 $3,200,000 Witherspoon Sec4 9220 Lehigh Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,043,585 Traditions Sec4 1852 Traditions Cir Brentwood 37027 $2,000,000 Brentwood Country Club 546 Midway Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,955,000 Chenoweth Sec 3 910 Ashford Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,401,000 Brentwood Country Club 5110 Country Club Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,350,000 245 Wilson Pike Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,120,000 Foxland Hall Sec 1 619 Granny White Pk Brentwood 37027 $950,000 Concord Crossing Sec 1 9836 Albemarle Ln Brentwood 37027 $922,000 Brentmeade Est Sec 12 9214 Foxboro Dr Brentwood 37027 $900,000 Governors Club The Ph 2 1 Colonel Winstead Dr Brentwood 37027 $805,000 Carriage Hills Sec 2 8350 Carriage Hills Dr Brentwood 37027 $800,000 In-a-vale Est Sec 3 763 Dairy Ln Brentwood 37027 $750,000 Concord Green Sec 2 1223 Haber Dr Brentwood 37027 $548,500 Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 1205 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027