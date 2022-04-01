Top 15 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Brentwood for March 7, 2022

See the top 15 most expensive property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for March 7-11, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$6,000,000
|Witherspoon Sec4
|9252 Lehigh Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,200,000
|Witherspoon Sec4
|9220 Lehigh Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,043,585
|Traditions Sec4
|1852 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,000,000
|Brentwood Country Club
|546 Midway Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,955,000
|Chenoweth Sec 3
|910 Ashford Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,401,000
|Brentwood Country Club
|5110 Country Club Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,350,000
|245 Wilson Pike Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,120,000
|Foxland Hall Sec 1
|619 Granny White Pk
|Brentwood
|37027
|$950,000
|Concord Crossing Sec 1
|9836 Albemarle Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$922,000
|Brentmeade Est Sec 12
|9214 Foxboro Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$900,000
|Governors Club The Ph 2
|1 Colonel Winstead Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$805,000
|Carriage Hills Sec 2
|8350 Carriage Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$800,000
|In-a-vale Est Sec 3
|763 Dairy Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$750,000
|Concord Green Sec 2
|1223 Haber Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$548,500
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 3
|1205 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027