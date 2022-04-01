Top 15 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Brentwood for March 7, 2022

By
Michael Carpenter
-
house with for sale sign

See the top 15 most expensive property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for March 7-11, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$6,000,000Witherspoon Sec49252 Lehigh DrBrentwood37027
$3,200,000Witherspoon Sec49220 Lehigh DrBrentwood37027
$2,043,585Traditions Sec41852 Traditions CirBrentwood37027
$2,000,000Brentwood Country Club546 Midway CirBrentwood37027
$1,955,000Chenoweth Sec 3910 Ashford CtBrentwood37027
$1,401,000Brentwood Country Club5110 Country Club DrBrentwood37027
$1,350,000245 Wilson Pike CirBrentwood37027
$1,120,000Foxland Hall Sec 1619 Granny White PkBrentwood37027
$950,000Concord Crossing Sec 19836 Albemarle LnBrentwood37027
$922,000Brentmeade Est Sec 129214 Foxboro DrBrentwood37027
$900,000Governors Club The Ph 21 Colonel Winstead DrBrentwood37027
$805,000Carriage Hills Sec 28350 Carriage Hills DrBrentwood37027
$800,000In-a-vale Est Sec 3763 Dairy LnBrentwood37027
$750,000Concord Green Sec 21223 Haber DrBrentwood37027
$548,500Brentwood Pointe Sec 31205 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here