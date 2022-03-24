Everything Coming to Hulu in April 2022

From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in April 2022. More Hulu news here!
Coming to Hulu in April 2022
April 1
- Love Me: Complete Season 1
- All Inclusive (2008)
- Antz (1998)
- Armored (2009)
- Austenland (2013)
- Battleship (2012)
- Blind Date (1987)
- Blue Streak (1999)
- Boys On The Side (1995)
- Brigsby Bear (2017)
- Casese Quien Pueda (2015)
- Casper (1995)
- Cheech And Chong’s Next Movie (1980)
- Cheech & Chong’s Get Out Of My Room (1984)
- Conspiracy Theory (1997)
- Copycat (1995)
- Crank (2006)
- Death At A Funeral (2010)
- Definitely, Maybe (2008)
- The Dukes Of Hazzard (2005)
- Eyes Wide Shut (1999)
- The Five-year Engagement (2012)
- Fly Away Home (1996)
- Get Him To The Greek (2010)
- Glee The 3d Concert Movie (2011)
- Hanna (2011)
- Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)
- I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007)
- In The Army Now (1994)
- Insomnium (2017)
- Instructions Not Included (2013)
- The International (2009)
- John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998)
- Just My Luck (2006)
- Knowing (2009)
- Kusama: Infinity (2018)
- Ladrones (2015)
- Look Who’s Talking (1989)
- Looper (2012)
- Love Actually (2003)
- Made In America (1993)
- Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2010)
- National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie (2011)
- The Negotiator (1998)
- Night Raiders (2021)
- Open Range (2003)
- Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)
- Phantom (2013)
- Postcards From The Edge (1990)
- The Power Of One (1992)
- Practical Magic (1998)
- Radio (2003)
- Ramona And Beezus (2010)
- Runaway Jury (2003)
- The Runaways (2010)
- Scooby-doo (2002)
- Scooby-doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)
- Shrek (2001)
- Shrek 2 (2004)
- The Siege (1998)
- Single White Female (1992)
- Snakehead (2021)
- Stay (2005)
- The Tailor Of Panama (2001)
- That’s My Boy (2012)
- Think Like A Man (2012)
- Three Fugitives (1989)
- Twilight (2008)
- The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)
- The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1 (2011)
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2 (2012)
- Vertical Limit (2000)
- Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)
- Watchmen (2009)
- Wolf (1994)
April 3
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: Complete Season 2 (dubbed)
April 4
- Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 7
April 5
- The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 2
- Monster Family 2: Nobody’s Perfect (2021)
April 6
- The Hardy Boys: Complete Season 2
April 7
- The Dropout: Limited Series Finale
- Platinum End: Complete Season 1 (dubbed)
- Agnes (2021)
April 8
- Woke: Complete Season 2
- Let The Right One In (2018)
April 9
- American Sicario (2022)
April 10
- The Hating Game (2021)
April 11
- The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 11
April 13
- The Family Law: Complete Season 1
- To Tell The Truth: Season 8 Premiere
April 14
- The Kardashians: Series Premiere
April 15
- Black Death (2010)
- Compliance (2012)
- Drunk Stoned, Brilliant, Dead: The Story Of The National Lampoon (2015)
April 20
- Mayans M.c.: Season 4 Premiere
April 21
- Captive Audience (2022)
April 23
- In The Heart Of The Sea (2015)
April 27
- Holey Moley: Season 4 Premiere
April 28
- Under The Banner Of Heaven: Series Premiere
April 29
- Permanent (2017)