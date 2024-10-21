What’s Coming to Tubi in November 2024

All titles below begin streaming on Tubi for free on November 1, 2024 unless otherwise noted.

Originals

Documentary

EVIL AMONG US: GRIM SLEEPER (11/6)

Thriller

THE STEPDAUGHTER 2 (11/8)

MARRIED TO A BALLA (11/14)

TOXIC HARMONY (11/22)

Series Spotlight

11.22.63

Ambitions

Dawson’s Creek (11/15)

Deputy

Nip/Tuck

Action

Black Hawk Down

Boneyard (11/11)

Bullet To The Head

Edge Of Tomorrow (11/7)

Furious 7 (11/16)

Hitman

Léon: The Professional

Salt

Taken 2

Taken 3

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

The Protege

Tomb Raider (2018)

Wrath Of Man

Art House

Apples

Cyrano

Dope

Incendies

Licorice Pizza

Philomena

Reservoir Dogs

Sin Nombre

The Burnt Orange Heresy

Winter’s Bone

Black Cinema

All About The Benjamins

Ambitions

B.A.P.S.

Barbershop (2002)

Barbershop 2: Back In Business

Beauty Shop

Death At A Funeral (2010)

Juwanna Mann

New Jack City

Proud Mary

Stomp The Yard: Homecoming

Superfly

The House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2

The Perfect Holiday

Waist Deep

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Comedy

13 Going On 30

A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas

Bill & Ted Face The Music

Code Name: The Cleaner

Hall Pass

Jack And Jill

Knives Out

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde

Little

Major Payne

Mrs. Doubtfire

The 40 Year-Old Virgin

The Duel (11/29)

The Happytime Murders

White Men Can’t Jump (1992)

Documentary

A League Of Ordinary Gentlemen (11/22)

All Light, Everywhere (11/29)

Casino Jack And The United States Of Money

Chevolution (11/15)

Crumb

Honeyland

Drama

Blow

Burlesque

Cool Hand Luke

Deputy

Full Metal Jacket

Gridiron Gang (2006)

Heartbreak Ridge

Heaven Is For Real

Malcolm X

Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Silver Linings Playbook

Southpaw

The Patriot

The Pursuit Of Happyness

Horror

30 Days Of Night: Dark Days

Blair Witch (2016)

Carrie (2013)

Hannibal

Jeepers Creepers

Post Mortem

Quarantine 2: Terminal

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation

The Blob (1988)

The Cave

The Silence of the Lambs

Truth Or Dare

Warm Bodies

Wolf

Korean Drama

3-Iron

Barking Dogs Never Bite (11/8)

Kids & Family

Aliens In The Attic

Annie (1982)

Annie (2014)

Free Birds

Jumanji (1995)

Little Giants

Monster House

Secondhand Lions

Smallfoot (11/4)

The Star

Uglydolls

Romance

About Last Night (2014)

Burlesque

Closer

Dawson’s Creek (11/15)

Love & Basketball

Nine

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

11.22.63

Chain Reaction

Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes

Demolition Man

I, Robot

Mirror Mirror

Paprika

Planet Of The Apes

Replicas

Short Circuit

The Craft

The Maze Runner

Stealth

Thriller

Assassins

Colombiana

Crescent City (11/29)

Executive Decision

I Am Legend

Out of Time

No Good Deed (2014)

S.W.A.T.: Firefight

The Circle

The Fugitive

The Last Stand

Untraceable (2008)

Western

Django Unchained

Far And Away

Frank And Jesse

The Homseman

Outlaw Johnny Black

