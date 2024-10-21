What’s Coming to Tubi in November 2024

All titles below begin streaming on Tubi for free on November 1, 2024 unless otherwise noted.
Originals
Documentary
- EVIL AMONG US: GRIM SLEEPER (11/6)
Thriller
- THE STEPDAUGHTER 2 (11/8)
- MARRIED TO A BALLA (11/14)
- TOXIC HARMONY (11/22)
Series Spotlight
- 11.22.63
- Ambitions
- Dawson’s Creek (11/15)
- Deputy
- Nip/Tuck
Action
- Black Hawk Down
- Boneyard (11/11)
- Bullet To The Head
- Edge Of Tomorrow (11/7)
- Furious 7 (11/16)
- Hitman
- Léon: The Professional
- Salt
- Taken 2
- Taken 3
- The Amazing Spider-Man
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2
- The Protege
- Tomb Raider (2018)
- Wrath Of Man
Art House
- Apples
- Cyrano
- Dope
- Incendies
- Licorice Pizza
- Philomena
- Reservoir Dogs
- Sin Nombre
- The Burnt Orange Heresy
- Winter’s Bone
Black Cinema
- All About The Benjamins
- Ambitions
- B.A.P.S.
- Barbershop (2002)
- Barbershop 2: Back In Business
- Beauty Shop
- Death At A Funeral (2010)
- Juwanna Mann
- New Jack City
- Proud Mary
- Stomp The Yard: Homecoming
- Superfly
- The House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2
- The Perfect Holiday
- Waist Deep
- Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Comedy
- 13 Going On 30
- A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas
- Bill & Ted Face The Music
- Code Name: The Cleaner
- Hall Pass
- Jack And Jill
- Knives Out
- Legally Blonde
- Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde
- Little
- Major Payne
- Mrs. Doubtfire
- The 40 Year-Old Virgin
- The Duel (11/29)
- The Happytime Murders
- White Men Can’t Jump (1992)
Documentary
- A League Of Ordinary Gentlemen (11/22)
- All Light, Everywhere (11/29)
- Casino Jack And The United States Of Money
- Chevolution (11/15)
- Crumb
- Honeyland
Drama
- Blow
- Burlesque
- Cool Hand Luke
- Deputy
- Full Metal Jacket
- Gridiron Gang (2006)
- Heartbreak Ridge
- Heaven Is For Real
- Malcolm X
- Roman J. Israel, Esq.
- Silver Linings Playbook
- Southpaw
- The Patriot
- The Pursuit Of Happyness
Horror
- 30 Days Of Night: Dark Days
- Blair Witch (2016)
- Carrie (2013)
- Hannibal
- Jeepers Creepers
- Post Mortem
- Quarantine 2: Terminal
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation
- The Blob (1988)
- The Cave
- The Silence of the Lambs
- Truth Or Dare
- Warm Bodies
- Wolf
Korean Drama
- 3-Iron
- Barking Dogs Never Bite (11/8)
Kids & Family
- Aliens In The Attic
- Annie (1982)
- Annie (2014)
- Free Birds
- Jumanji (1995)
- Little Giants
- Monster House
- Secondhand Lions
- Smallfoot (11/4)
- The Star
- Uglydolls
Romance
- About Last Night (2014)
- Burlesque
- Closer
- Dawson’s Creek (11/15)
- Love & Basketball
- Nine
Sci-Fi & Fantasy
- 11.22.63
- Chain Reaction
- Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes
- Demolition Man
- I, Robot
- Mirror Mirror
- Paprika
- Planet Of The Apes
- Replicas
- Short Circuit
- The Craft
- The Maze Runner
- Stealth
Thriller
- Assassins
- Colombiana
- Crescent City (11/29)
- Executive Decision
- I Am Legend
- Out of Time
- No Good Deed (2014)
- S.W.A.T.: Firefight
- The Circle
- The Fugitive
- The Last Stand
- Untraceable (2008)
Western
- Django Unchained
- Far And Away
- Frank And Jesse
- The Homseman
- Outlaw Johnny Black
