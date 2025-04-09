SHPD To Take Part in Operation “Impact I-65” To Reduce Traffic Fatalities On April 12

On Saturday, April 12th, State and Local Law Enforcement agencies will partner with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) for “Operation Impact I-65” to reduce traffic fatalities on Interstate 65. From midnight on April 12 until 11:59 p.m., state troopers, deputies, and officers will increase traffic enforcement from the Kentucky-Tennessee state line to the Tennessee-Alabama state line. Agencies will crack down on distracted driving, speeding, seat belt use, impaired driving, and other hazardous moving violations.

In 2024, the Spring Hill Police Department investigated 145 wrecks on I-65, with 21 of those being injury crashes.

Lieutenant Michael Foster says, “By uniting the efforts of state and local law enforcement, we can create a stronger, more effective strategy to combat traffic fatalities on I-65. This partnership allows for better coordination, enhanced visibility, and a shared commitment to the safety of all travelers. Together, we will implement targeted enforcement and community education efforts to reduce wrecks and save lives.”

The THSO provides grant funding to support State and Local agencies for increased enforcement during this campaign. For more information about the THSO, please visit http://www.tntrafficsafety.org.

MORE CRIME NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email