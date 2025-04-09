WCS Class of 2025 Graduation Dates Announced

It won’t be long before it’s time to celebrate the Class of 2025.
The district’s graduation window is May 22-25. The date, time and location for each school’s ceremony is listed below. For more information about your student’s graduation, please contact their school.
- Brentwood High: Saturday, May 24 at 1 p.m. at the Lipscomb University Allen Arena
- Centennial High: Thursday, May 22 at 7 p.m. on the Football Field
- Fairview High: Friday, May 23 at 7 p.m. on the Football Field
- Franklin High: Thursday, May 22 at 7 p.m. on the Football Field
- Independence High: Thursday, May 22 at 7 p.m. on the Football Field
- Nolensville High: Thursday, May 22 at 7:30 on the Football Field
- Page High: Thursday, May 22 at 7 p.m. on the Football Field
- Ravenwood High: Saturday, May 24 at 10 a.m. at the Belmont University Curb Center
- Renaissance High: Thursday, May 22 at 7 p.m. at the 4th Avenue Church of Christ
- Summit High: Friday, May 23 at 7 p.m. on the Football Field
- Vanguard Virtual High: Thursday, May 22 at 7 p.m. at Summit High’s Auditorium
The schools will communicate plans if a rain date is needed.
