WCS Class of 2025 Graduation Dates Announced

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Photo from WCS

It won’t be long before it’s time to celebrate the Class of 2025.

The district’s graduation window is May 22-25. The date, time and location for each school’s ceremony is listed below. For more information about your student’s graduation, please contact their school.

  • Brentwood High: Saturday, May 24 at 1 p.m. at the Lipscomb University Allen Arena
  • Centennial High: Thursday, May 22 at 7 p.m. on the Football Field
  • Fairview High: Friday, May 23 at 7 p.m. on the Football Field
  • Franklin High: Thursday, May 22 at 7 p.m. on the Football Field
  • Independence High: Thursday, May 22 at 7 p.m. on the Football Field
  • Nolensville High: Thursday, May 22 at 7:30 on the Football Field
  • Page High: Thursday, May 22 at 7 p.m. on the Football Field
  • Ravenwood High: Saturday, May 24 at 10 a.m. at the Belmont University Curb Center
  • Renaissance High: Thursday, May 22 at 7 p.m. at the 4th Avenue Church of Christ
  • Summit High: Friday, May 23 at 7 p.m. on the Football Field
  • Vanguard Virtual High: Thursday, May 22 at 7 p.m. at Summit High’s Auditorium

The schools will communicate plans if a rain date is needed.

Source: WCS
