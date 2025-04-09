WCS Class of 2025 Graduation Dates Announced

It won’t be long before it’s time to celebrate the Class of 2025.

The district’s graduation window is May 22-25. The date, time and location for each school’s ceremony is listed below. For more information about your student’s graduation, please contact their school.

Brentwood High: Saturday, May 24 at 1 p.m. at the Lipscomb University Allen Arena

Centennial High: Thursday, May 22 at 7 p.m. on the Football Field

Fairview High: Friday, May 23 at 7 p.m. on the Football Field

Franklin High: Thursday, May 22 at 7 p.m. on the Football Field

Independence High: Thursday, May 22 at 7 p.m. on the Football Field

Nolensville High: Thursday, May 22 at 7:30 on the Football Field

Page High: Thursday, May 22 at 7 p.m. on the Football Field

Ravenwood High: Saturday, May 24 at 10 a.m. at the Belmont University Curb Center

Renaissance High: Thursday, May 22 at 7 p.m. at the 4th Avenue Church of Christ

Summit High: Friday, May 23 at 7 p.m. on the Football Field

Vanguard Virtual High: Thursday, May 22 at 7 p.m. at Summit High’s Auditorium

The schools will communicate plans if a rain date is needed.

Source: WCS

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email