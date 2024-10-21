Georgetown Beats Cumberland in Slugfest

LEBANON, Tenn.—Cumberland and 16th-ranked Georgetown battled for four quarters, but the Tigers held on to get a 14-9 win over the Phoenix.

Cumberland (5-2, 1-2 MSC) had a dog fight with the Tigers battling on both ends of the ball. The Phoenix posted more yards than Georgetown going 284 yards and had the ball for 34 minutes of game time. CU ran for an even-100 yards and threw for 184 yards in the game.

Luke Holloway completed 16-of-26 passes for 184 and one touchdown. He also led the team in rushing yards with 49 on 19 carries. Kaiden Hatcher caught six passes for 52 yards. Jarrius Rogers caught two passes for 35 yards and a touchdown and Isaiah O’Neil caught two passes for 35 yards.

Georgetown went for 248 yards of total offense on the day. Quarterback Gehrig Slunaker was extremely efficient completing 12-of-15 passes for 109 yards. Darius Neal was a workhorse in the backfield carrying the ball 20 times for 126 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively, Boston Follis was all over the field leading the team in tackles with 12 and a sack. Demarkus Brown had eight tackles and Knox Watson and Joey Samples made five tackles.

Source: Cumberland

