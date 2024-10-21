Brentwood’s Jay Evans To Be Named TCMA President

Later this week, Brentwood Assistant City Manager Jay Evans will become the next president of the Tennessee City Management Association (TCMA). He previously served as TCMA Vice President, and he will officially take over as President during the TCMA Fall Conference in Chattanooga on Wednesday, Oct. 23. In this role, he will also serve on the Board of Directors for the Tennessee Municipal League, a state-wide cooperative that advocates for legislation beneficial to Tennessee cities.

Founded in 1964, the TCMA is a professional association of 160 appointed city and town managers, administrators and their principal assistants serving in 85 local governments across the state. The association provides professional development opportunities for its members through educational conferences and the timely transfer of knowledge, information, data and the best municipal government practices to its members.

“Being able to serve my fellow managers in advancing both professional management and good governance in Tennessee for next year is truly an honor,” Evans said.

Evans joined the City of Brentwood in 2013 as Assistant City Manager, and he oversees the Community Relations, Library, Parks, Public Works, and Water Services departments. In 2021, the role of Service Center Director was added to his responsibilities as part of a city-wide reorganization. He is also responsible for development of the City’s six-year Capital Improvements Program (CIP), facilities management, coordination of certain risk management programs, and other special projects. In the spring of each year, Evans assists the City Manager and Finance team with production of the annual budget document.

Prior to joining Brentwood, Evans served as City Manager (and previously Deputy City Manager) of Leesburg, Florida, as well as Town Manager (and previously Assistant Town Manager) of Oakland, Florida, and Concurrency Manager of Osceola County, Florida. He has 27 years of experience in local government, with 10 being in the role of City Manager and 15 as Deputy or Assistant City Manager.

Evans earned his Bachelor of Science degree in political science from Troy University and his Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Central Florida. He is also a graduate of Florida State University’s Certified Public Manager program.

He is a member of several service and professional organizations, including the Rotary Club of Brentwood, Leadership Brentwood, Brentwood Citizen Police and Fire Academies, Transit Citizen’s Leadership Academy, and the International City Manager’s Association.

For information on the Assistant City Manager, visit https://www.brentwoodtn.gov/departments/city-manager/assistant-city-manager.

