Jewelry Brand Gorjana to Open New Store in Franklin

Southern California-based jewelry brand Gorjana will open its third location in the greater Nashville area this week.

The store will open at 5001 Aspen Grove Drive, Suite 124, at McEwen Northside, next to Vuori, on Friday, April 11th. It will feature Gorjana’s signature collections, blending timeless elegance with modern trends and delivering an in-store experience inspired by California’s relaxed yet sophisticated aesthetic.

To celebrate the opening, guests will enjoy:

Exclusive Shopping Perks: Special gifts with purchase and in-store branded gift wrapping.

Personalized Styling: gorjana’s team will offer one-on-one styling sessions to help guests curate their perfect jewelry stack.

Community Giveback: gorjana has donated over $2M to national causes with an emphasized focus on women and children through partnerships with Baby2Baby, Dress for Success, and more. In addition, gorjana proudly partners with local schools and charities, which are encouraged to complete a donation request form to see gorjana at their next fundraiser.

“We’re thrilled to open our new store in Franklin marking another exciting chapter in our national expansion. Our team is eager to bring the gorjana experience to this vibrant community and provide a space where guests can discover elevated jewelry pieces that reflect the effortless fashion of California living,” states Gorjana Reidel, Co-Founder + President/Creative Director of gorjana.

The store’s hours of operation will be Monday through Saturday, 10am-9pm, and Sunday, 12pm-6pm.

