Spring Station Middle is hosting a five-day dance camp for rising second through eighth graders on July 14-18.

From 8 a.m. until noon each day, dancers will work on learning and improving skills, and the camp will end with a mini-performance on Friday at 11 a.m.

The cost is $210 for the week, and families may register their students online.

Spring Station Middle is located at 1000 Spring Station Drive in Spring Hill.

Source: WCS

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email