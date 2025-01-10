Weekend Weather 1-10-13-2025 – Messy and Cold

Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning. Snow totals look to be 3-6 inches before everything is said and done. Some may see more. It will be Sunday before we see any chance of significant thawing. Anything that does thaw will re-freeze at night. The sun will provide some relief in the extended forecast, but, temperatures will remain in the 30s for highs and teens for lows in the teens. We will get a break from the extreme cold in time for next weekend.

Expect issues with school delays the first part of next week. Watch for patchy ice also , especially early in the morning and at night.

If you don’t have to get out today, stay home and enjoy the snow. If you must, take your time.

Today Snow before 4pm, then snow showers, mainly between 4pm and 5pm. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 34. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches possible.

Tonight A chance of snow showers, mainly before 7pm, then a chance of flurries after 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday A chance of flurries before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Winter Storm Warning URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 109 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2025 TNZ005>009-023>030-056>064-075-077>079-093>095-102200- /O.CON.KOHX.WS.W.0001.250110T0900Z-250111T1200Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Perry-Hickman- Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Altamont, Linden, Smithville, Lawrenceburg, Clarksville, Tullahoma, Lafayette, McEwen, La Vergne, Tennessee Ridge, Pulaski, Lobelville, Manchester, Gallatin, Murfreesboro, Erin, McMinnville, Kingston Springs, Smyrna, Brentwood, Woodbury, Mount Juliet, Coalmont, Nashville, Waynesboro, Hendersonville, Dickson, South Carthage, Franklin, Lebanon, Shelbyville, Carthage, New Johnsonville, Goodlettsville, Centerville, Gordonsville, Springfield, Waverly, Lewisburg, Ashland City, Columbia, Hohenwald, Clifton, Dover, and Hartsville 109 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2025 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and difficult travel. Travel is not advised. The hazardous conditions will impact the Friday morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sleet and rain may mix in at times in the afternoon towards the TN/AL boarder. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, water, and warm clothes in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

